Big B, SRK and Aamir join other Bollywood celebrities in mourning the death of Pam Chopra





Mumbai: An array of Bollywood celebrities gathered throughout Wednesday to mourn the death of producer-singer-writer Pamela Chopra, who was also the wife and trust of famed filmmaker Yash Chopra, founder of Yash Raj Films. After being cremated on Thursday morning, members of the Hindi film fraternity headed to the Chopra mansion in the Juhu-Tara Road area of ​​Mumbai to pay their respects to the deceased soul. Among the industry stalwarts who came calling was Amitabh Bachchan, whose association with the Chopras dates back to the days of the blockbuster ‘Deewar’, followed by his son Abhishek and daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan , Shah Rukh Khan, who came with his son Aryan, Aamir Khan and his ex-wife Kiran Rao, and Shabana Azmi. They were all received by Yash and Pamela Chopra’s youngest son, Uday Chopra. SRK recently delivered the blockbuster ‘Pathaan’ for YRF, just like he did with ‘Darr’ and ‘Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge’, for which Pamela Chopra sang the number ‘Ichak Dana’. Her DDLJ co-star Kajol, who is Rani Mukherji’s first cousin Yash and Pamela Chopra’s stepdaughter. Out of respect for Pamela Chopra, Salman Khan has canceled the special preview screening of “Kisi Ka Bhai, Kisi Ki Jaan,” which is slated to hit the big screen on Friday. Other film fraternity members who visited Chopra’s home and paid their respects include Hrithik Roshan, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Boman Irani, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, Shraddha Kapoor, Poonam Dhillon, Neil Nitin Mukesh and composer Salim. Merchant of the Salim-Sulaiman duo, who worked on YRF productions such as ‘Fanaa’, ‘Mardaani’, ‘Ladies vs Ricky Bahl’ and ‘Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi’ Pamela Chopra had been admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai two weeks ago due to an age-related illness. She was reportedly put on a ventilator by doctors, but her health deteriorated.

