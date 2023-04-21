Denise Richards confirms her return to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills | Entertainment
Denise Richards has confirmed she is returning to ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’.
The 52-year-old reality star left the Bravo show in 2020 but will be back as a “friend of the cast”.
She told Variety: I filmed a few episodes.
And it was fun. And you know, I’m a big fan of the show, so it was fun to go back and film a lot of stuff with them.
Denise admitted it all came out of nowhere and even the production team had no idea when she attended a screening recently.
She added: This all happened recently on the spur of the moment.
I was at his screening as a friend, as a true friend, I didn’t tell anyone I was going to be there. Production didn’t know. I just introduced myself, like, for real life, like a real friend in real life.
The ‘The World Is Not Enough’ actress – who has Sami, 19, and Lola, 17, with ex-husband Charlie Sheen and adopted daughter Eloise – only joined the cast for two seasons and has claimed she quit to focus on other projects and to spend more time with her children.
Denise clashed with the bulk of the rest of the cast following 50-year-old ‘Housewives’ star Brandi Glanville claiming they slept together, an allegation denied by the actress.
Friends previously admitted the ‘Wild Things’ star didn’t “feel comfortable” returning to the show.
A source told E! News at the time, “Denise made it clear she didn’t want to come back and didn’t feel comfortable coming back. She said it was emotionally stressful and hurt to his sanity.”
Brandi has previously made her allegations to fellow Housewives Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley, Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, Lisa Rina and Erika Girardi over a sit-down dinner.
She said, “I fucked her, woke up the next morning [and] she said, ‘Aaron [Phypers] can never know. He is going to kill me.'”
The claim prompted a shocked reaction from cast members.
But when they later confronted Denise about Brandi’s accusation, she denied cheating on her husband.
The actress – who has been married to Aaron since 2018 – replied: “What the fuck? That’s not true!”
Denise later threatened to quit the reality show if the production team did not clear the speculation from the show.
She said, “Bravo has a choice. If they want me on the show…they have to cut that.”
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos