Kanye West seen dancing to his own 2018 song at a fashion show in Hollywood





Sign up for Roisin OConnors Now Hear This free weekly newsletter for the inside track on all things music Receive our free Now Hear This email Kanye West was caught dancing to his own voice at designer Jerry Lorenzo’s recent Hollywood fashion show. On Wednesday evening, April 19, the controversial rapper and his partner Bianca Censori were spotted in front of the public during Lorenzos Fear of God show. During the event, fellow rapper Pusha T took the stage to perform a few hits, one of them being 2018’s Feel the Love by West and two-man supergroup Kid Cudis Kids See Ghosts. In video footage captured at the time, West, wearing his trademark black mask, can be seen energetically jumping to the song. Sitting next to him, Censori wears a matching tan-colored mask. West is said to have married Censori in January, two months after his divorce from Kim Kardashian was finalized. Lorenzo publicly remained a staunch supporter of West, even amid the Flashing Lights artists’ anti-Semitic feud. Kanye West ” height=”1917″ width=”2556″ layout=”responsive” class=”inline-gallery-btn i-amphtml-layout-responsive i-amphtml-layout-size-defined” on=”tap:inline-image- gallery, inline-image-carousel.goToSlide(index=1)” tabindex=”0″ role=”button” data-gallery-length=”2″ i-amphtml-layout=”responsive”>< slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:75%"/> (Getty Images for Ralph Lauren) In January, the designer came to the defense of the now legally Ye West after he was dropped by Adidas, writing in a since-deleted post Instagram post: Yeah… it’s not the same without you. The rapper first sparked a backlash in October 2022 after he was pictured wearing a White Lives Matter shirt at Paris Fashion Week. He then shared anti-Semitic rhetoric in several interviews. Find a timeline of Wests controversies here. Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30 day free trial Register Several brands have severed ties with him, including Balenciaga, Adidas and Gap, while many others have announced they will no longer sell his products. He has since gone quiet and largely stayed out of the spotlight. He was reported missing in January when lawyers were unable to locate him to serve a restraining order. More recently, West was sued by former Donda Academy employees in a wrongful termination lawsuit that alleged the school violated a number of health, safety and education codes. .

