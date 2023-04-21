Priyanka Chopra says ‘Forget pay parity’ in Bollywood, ‘I asked for a little more, Woh Bhi Nahi Milta Tha’ continues to expose the dark side of the industry!





Priyanka Chopra has been dropping truth bombs since she started with her upcoming Hollywood series Citadel. The show, which is nearing its release date on Amazon Prime Video, recently premiered in London. Ever since Peecee started promoting the same, she has made headlines for her unfiltered statement and revelations, especially about her time in Bollywood. The actress has been raging on social media after explaining the reason behind her decision to move west despite having a successful career in Bollywood. His statements not only divided the internet, but also received support from many in the film fraternity. Again, the actress opened up about pay disparity and said that no matter what, she would always earn less than her male co-stars. Scroll down to learn more. In a recent interview, Priyanka Chopra told Film Companion, I didn’t expect that either, when my agents told me, you’re playing a starring role, let’s go talk to Amazon to get parity . I was like, okay, you can try, but it’s never gonna happen. Even I didn’t believe it. Because for so many years I fought this fight and had this conversation. Moreover, when asked if she had ever fought in India for parity, she revealed that she had never asked for parity, but a bit more. Priyanka Chopra said, Of course. I mean, I never asked for parity, are you kidding me? I only asked for a little more, woh bhi nahi milta tha (even I wouldn’t get). So, I just gave up the fight. This afternoon, we brought you Priyanka Chopras’ reaction to her alleged affairs. She said people like to write about everything else except their accomplishments. The world icon was then added, Main toh nahi rok sakti. Citadel will stream on Amazon Prime Video starting April 28, 2023. Must Read: Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone are preparing for their wedding in a parallel universe breaking the Internet! Viral Video Makes Netizens Go YJHD 2 Is Coming, OMG Follow us: Facebook | instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News

