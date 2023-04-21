Connect with us

Entertainment

Bollywood Parks Dubai announces its permanent closure

Bollywood Parks Dubai announces its permanent closure

 


Bollywood Parks Dubai announced its permanent closure. Fortunately, Dubai Parks and Resorts will be unveiling new attractions and experiences in the near future.

The Bollywood-themed attraction in the United Arab Emirates debuted in 2016. It is part of Dubai Parks and Resorts, which also includes Motiongate Dubai and Legoland Dubai.

On March 22, the park announced that it was temporarily closing during Ramadan. However, on Thursday April 20, he announced he would not be reopening in a post on his website.

“Following its closure during the holy month of Ramadan on March 22, 2023, Bollywood Parks Dubai will be permanently closing from April 20, 2023,” said the amusement park said.