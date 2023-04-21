How Spartacus Sequel Show Can Honor The Original Actor, According To His Successor





Spartacus Star Liam McIntyre hopes the next set of sequels to the popular historical drama will find a way to honor original cast member Andy Whitfield. Whitfield played the lead role in Spartacus blood and sand, which was Season 1 of the series. He died of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma in 2011, with McIntyre stepping in as Spartacus for seasons 2 and 3.

Talk with SupernovaMcIntyre expresses his hopes that the Spartacus the rest of the series will be able to pay homage to Whitfield. He praises Whitfield for his performance as Spartacus while expressing his hopes that the actor can be credited for making the show as successful as it has been. Check out what McIntyre had to say below: I never thought in a million years that I would get this job. I mean, who was I? So it wasn’t until I showed up for the shoot on the first day that it really hit me… wait, am I supposed to follow him? But he is brilliant. Then it was pretty overwhelming. But, at the end of the day, I knew he invested his heart and soul in making this character all he was, and I just wanted to honor that work by trying to live up to the standard that he was. he had established. With the new show, I hope they can find a way, ANY way to include Andy and his family in it. Either at the production level, in the credits, or in some other way. There really wouldn’t be a show without him. How Andy Whitfield made Spartacus a success Despite the titular character’s death at the end of the original series, Starz still revived Spartacus, with the announcement coming in February this year. The sequel series will be directed by the creator of the flagship show, Steven S. DeKnight. While it’s unclear which characters will return in the new series, Spartacus’ death in the original series signals that this revival will follow a different direction. Whitfield had been the face of Spartacus season 1, his time as the eponymous character catapulting the series into popularity. If his performance had faltered even a little, Spartacus might not have taken off. Because Whitfield was the original lead actor, it makes sense that McIntyre would want him to be honored in some way through the sequel series. His statement also reflects the respect McIntyre has for Whitfield and his predecessor’s dedication to his role. Although it is not clear what the new Spartacus will be on point, it’s still possible that Whitfield will be credited for bringing the character to life and popularizing the series. If the show was dedicated to Whitfield and his family, it might fit the ideas McIntyre has of crediting him. There may be no information about the Spartacus series of sequels, but it’s clear the show wouldn’t exist without the foundation of Whitfield’s original performance. Source: Supernova

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://screenrant.com/spartacus-sequel-show-andy-whitfield-honor-mcintyre-response/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos