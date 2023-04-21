Blue Boy’s Lucas Oktay Talks Creating an Inviting Sound and Songwriting Inspirations Q&A with Lucas Oktay

Communications student Lucas Oktay is no stranger to the world of music.

“When I was born, I was probably singing,” Oktay said.

After starting a band with his friends in college, Oktay knew he wanted to be in a band at Northwestern as well. Thus, the indie rock band Blue Boy was formed, with Oktay as vocalist and guitarist, Communication sophomore Esteban Ortiz-Villacorta as vocalist and guitarist, Bienen sophomore Daniel Zitomer as drummer and Bienen and Weinberg junior Austin Aldrich as a bassist.

Although the four-man band started last Winter Quarter, Oktay said he was thrilled to have the group back on the music scene. Ahead of his upcoming performance on Notes from the Newsroom, The Daily sat down with the singer and guitarist to talk about his musical debut and his songwriting inspirations.

Le Quotidien: How did you start playing the guitar?

All right : I started to learn the guitar when I was very young, at 8 years old. My brother wanted to learn the drums, so I had to be different.

Le Quotidien: Why the name of the group “Blue Boy”?

All right : Well, because we love the way it sounds. There’s not really any philosophical meaning behind it, but there’s a Mac DeMarco song called “Blue Boy” that’s really great. “Toast Romance” is another (group name) that came to mind and liked it. But (Ortiz-Villacorta) didn’t, so it was out.

The Daily: What is your songwriting process like?

All right : It usually starts with the guitar. It usually starts with a chord progression or some kind of riff. I’ll just play it over and over and sing random stuff until I sing something I like.

The Daily: Who is your greatest source of musical inspiration?

All right : Probably Hozier. I love the warmth of his songs, and it’s not just his vocal quality. His lyrics and melodies are so warm and inviting. Even in songs like “Cherry Wine”, for example – it’s totally awful and sad and depressing, but it’s still so sweet and fragile.

Le Quotidien: What are Blue Boy’s objectives?

All right : I don’t know if we have big goals or aspirations. Basically, we’re all friends who hang out all the time. And then whenever we find a gig that’s fun to do, we’re like, “Oh, we gotta be a band,” and then we get together and rehearse a band, prep and play. We just like having fun together and making music.

The Daily: Describe your sound in three words.

All right : Attractive. To party. To like.

Le Quotidien: If Blue Boy was a food, what would it be?

All right : Honestly, Pop Rocks because you don’t really see it coming. It is a party.

