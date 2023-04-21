Four more Indian-themed UAE attractions to visit

The Bollywood Parks Dubai theme park, part of Dubai Parks and Resorts, has bowed out.

Famous for its record swing, which was the tallest in the world, the park announced on Thursday that it had closed for good after seven years in the United Arab Emirates.

Since its launch event in 2016, attended by Indian actor Shah Rukh Khan, the park has been a platform for fans to celebrate the Hindi film and music industry. Its closure leaves a Bollywood-sized void in the UAE’s entertainment options.

For visitors looking for thrills, there are many other theme parks in the emirates, including the world’s fastest single-seat roller coaster at Motiongate Dubai, and the world’s fastest roller coaster and first roller coaster at side descent at Ferrari World Abu Dhabi. But no other attraction can compare to Bollywood Parks Dubai when it comes to capturing the captivating world of the Hindi film industry.

For those lamenting the closure of Bollywood Parks Dubai, here are some other places in the UAE worth visiting.

The Indian Pavilion at the Global Village

Dubais Global Village is open until April 30 with 32 pavilions from around the world, and one of the biggest of the popular outdoor attraction is the Indian Pavilion, a great place to sample all things local.

Located just beyond the Global Village canal, visitors can walk through a replica India Gate into a world filled with Indian smells, sounds and sights. Palace-style architecture, colorful neon lights, replica rickshaws and a host of Indian handicrafts await. There are also regular live events, including the India Show, which showcases the country’s diverse culture through live music and dance performances.

Visitors can return home with a wealth of treats with items such as pashmina shawls to Kolhapuri Chappals (slippers). There’s also an endless array of dishes from across the South Asian nation, including casual dining at Michelin-acclaimed newcomer Khaojee by chef Rohit Ghai.

Bollywood magic at the Louvre Abu Dhabi

A 19th-century statuette of Krishna sits alongside works by Raja Ravi Varma at the Louvre Abu Dhabi’s Bollywood Superstars exhibition. Photo: Louvre Abu Dhabi

In the capital of the United Arab Emirates, Louvre Abu Dhabi is currently hosting a special exhibition that takes a look into the world of Indian storytelling.

Bollywood Superstars: A Short History of Indian Cinema is presented at the Louvre Abu Dhabi until June 4. Organized in partnership with the Musée du quai Branly Jacques Chirac and France Musées, the exhibition is carefully curated, with the aim of not only entertaining, but also educating and inspiring Bollywood aficionados or novices. to gender.

Featuring excerpts from over 40 films and 80 works of art, it explores the diverse origins of Indian cinema. Viewers can see photographs, textiles, graphic arts, costumes and in more detail the history of India from its beginnings in the late 19th century to the present day. There is also a wide range of loans on display, showcasing early storytelling props, shadow puppets, photography, Mughal armour, daggers, mythological and religious lithographs.

Divided into three different sections filled with works ranging from ornamental to interactive, each space is connected by vibrant colors and a mix of art, artifacts and films and offers a fascinating look into the world of cinema Indian.

Dubai Rajmahal Theater

Shah Rukh Khan and his co-stars perform outside the Rajmahal Theater at Bollywood Parks Dubai. Photo: Bollywood Parks Dubai

While Bollywood Parks Dubai has closed permanently, part of the popular theme park is set to return.

Boasting all the grandeur of ancient Indian cinema, the opulent Rajmahal Theater will continue to host private events, according to park authorities.

A reopening date for the iconic structure, inspired by India’s royal palaces, has yet to be announced, but the notable venue is regularly used for film screenings, live performances, private weddings and events. other corporate events.

It also holds a special place in the hearts of many Bollywood fans in the UAE, as it has hosted big names in Indian cinema, including Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar and Huma Qureshi.

Ali Bhai Bollywood themed restaurant

Inside the Emirati-run Bollywood-themed Ali Bhai Restaurant at Nad Al Hamar in Dubai. Pawan Singh / The National

Visitors who really want to indulge in all things Bollywood can book a table at Ali Bhai Restaurant in Dubai.

Inspired by Indian cinema, Nad Al Hammar’s Emirati restaurant pays homage to the Hindi film industry. Brick walls adorned with posters of Indian classics such as Dewar And Mughal–e–Azam, For a turn signal Sholay sign, the interior of Ali Bhais is a nostalgic ode to the glory days of Indian cinemas.

Tables are hand-painted in ethnic designs, poster-filled walls take inspiration from Mumbai’s ubiquitous local trains, and early 1970s movie props surround diners. For those who grew up with Bollywood movies, a visit to Ali Bhais is like stepping back in time.

And when it comes to what to eat, there’s no shortage of choice, Ali Bhais’ menu currently lists over 60 dishes, including a section called Bhai ka tandoor (after Salman Khans nickname) as well as du chaat and other street food, Indochinese cuisine and traditional Indian sweets for dessert.

Updated: April 21, 2023, 12:00 p.m.