Ray Buffer pleads guilty to filmed comic book theft





Actor Ray Buffer admitted in court Thursday to stealing comic books from a San Diego company that tape-recorded the brazen theft and then shamed him on social media. The Buffers case came to an end months after Southern California Comics released footage that showed him hiding comic books under his shirt before fleeing. The actor has played minor roles in many hit shows including Curb Your Enthusiasm and CSI: Miami during his career. He pleaded guilty in San Diego Superior Court to one count of minor theft for stealing $854 worth of comic books on Oct. 4, 2022, a spokesperson for the San Diego City Attorney’s Office said Thursday. Diego at the Post. Buffer, 55, must repay Southern California Comics the stolen value and stay away from the store, the city attorneys office said. He was sentenced to a day in custody, where he will report to jail to be booked and released, and will serve one year of probation. He must also complete 12 hours of community service and take an anti-theft course. Jamie Newbold, the owner of Southern California Comics, told the Post he was happy to see the case behind him.





Buffer pleaded guilty Thursday to stealing $854 worth of comic books from Southern California Comics on Oct. 4. Southern California Comics/Facebook This man stressed me, stressed my employees, we stayed stressed, Newbold said. Fearful, looking at customers differently wondering who was going to hurt us next and now that the stress is taken away from me because at least we won and we know we can find justice even if we have to do it ourselves. The company posted footage of an unidentified man on social media in October to warn comic book stores of the possible thief. Other companies then claimed the man was Buffer, Newbold said at the time.





The actor has appeared on hit TV shows in minor roles. therealraybuffer/Instagram He was charged months after the October 4 incident. Buffer’s Instagram account posted a caption stating Doing business in San Diego with three professional photos of himself in a collage Thursday night. He had other minor roles in single episodes of Gilmore Girls, Cold Case and ER, according to his IMDb page.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nypost.com/2023/04/21/ray-buffer-pleads-guilty-to-caught-on-tape-comic-book-heist/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos