Wrexham is still sunny: Hollywood-backed Red Dragons continue to deliver box office moments
Wrexham AFC, the third oldest professional football club in the world, are a team steeped in history, having recorded victories against European giants FC Porto and then-English champions Arsenal FC, in 1992. However, poor financial support saw the club fall into administration in 2004, leading to their eventual relegation from the Football League, England’s professional league system, four years later.
A small North Wales club wading through the middle of the National League, the top tier of England’s semi-professional leagues, might seem like an odd place to find a Marvel superhero or sitcom star, but nowadays, you can see the two walking down the high street. Since its somewhat curious purchase by actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney in November 2020, the historic club has enjoyed a meteoric rise to stardom across the Atlantic, thanks to the popular documentary Welcome to Wrexham.
In the Hollywood owners’ first full season at the helm in 2021-22, Wrexham’s Red Dragons were agonizingly denied promotion when they were unexpectedly knocked out in the playoffs. This season, following further investment from Reynolds and McElhenney, Red Dragons fans expected the team to do better and be promoted to the Football League for the first time in 15 years. Despite the potential circus that comes with having Hollywood owners and an ever-growing spotlight on the team, Wrexhams’ performances this season have proven they won’t succumb to stage fright anytime soon.
The courage of the National League sides was evident at the start of the season as they truly got to experience the magic of the FA Cup. After overcoming their first three opponents, the Red Dragons took on current, eighth-placed Championship side Coventry City, who are succeeding in a three-tier league above Wrexhams. Wrexham took a 4-1 first-half lead and held on to win 4-3 away, winning a fourth-round game against Sheffield United.
Only a Sheffield equalizer five minutes into stoppage time prevented Wrexham from beating the heavily favored side to earn automatic promotion to the Premier League this season as they drew 3-3 in the North Country. of Wales. However, their luck ran out on the replay as they missed a penalty before conceding two late goals in the fourth and sixth minutes of second-half stoppage time that ended their FA Cup run .
While a cup run is a nice and exciting luxury for future seasons of the documentary, Wrexham’s primary focus has always been promotion to Football League Two and with only one automatic promotion spot up for grabs, win the league. was his top priority. The Red Dragons’ league campaign has been far less dramatic, but even more successful than their FA Cup experience, as they have won 33 from 44 games and lost just three times so far.
Wrexham currently have 107 points, but none were bigger than the three they won on April 10. with rival Notts County, who appeared to be a historic title decider.
The match started out wary, as these cases almost always do. It was a much higher quality game than the usual league standard, with former Premier League players, international footballers and the top scorers in the country all featured. The breakthrough came late in the first half, with the Notts County Magpies taking the lead with a deftly struck free kick that left Reynolds and the Wrexham cohort stunned around halftime.
A Wrexham equalizer three minutes into the second half, however, brought the game to life. Boosted by boisterous home support, Wrexham stormed to concede and then regain their lead, all within the space of nine minutes.
As the frantic game drew to a close and a precious 3-2 lead to protect, the Red Dragons shrunk further into their own half, inviting pressure from the Magpies. A dangerous cross hit the strained limb of a Wrexham centre-back, and Notts County were awarded a penalty in the 96th minute.
A delayed climb only heightened the tension as oxygen was sucked out of the stadium. Although struck down to the right of the goalkeepers, he seemed destined for the corner. Enter Ben Foster. A recently unretired 40-year-old who played in the Premier League last season, Foster came on and won the game for Wrexham, virtually sealing the historic league title.
Their job isn’t quite done with two games to go, but with a 4-point gap between them and Notts County, Hollywood Wrexham look destined to return to the Football League. It seems that the second season of the documentary is not to be missed.
Jack Lonergan is a sophomore in college. why was it special appears online and in print every three weeks.
