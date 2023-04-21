Experts discuss lack of female representation in Bollywood’s Eid releases | Bollywood





The article discusses the lack of female representation in Bollywood’s Eid releases and explains why male actors dominate the festival’s lineup. Film business expert Girish Johar believes that male content generally performs better at the box office and female heroes lack the ability to attract the same crowds.

As Eid approaches, Bollywood is gearing up for another round of blockbuster releases. Salman Khan’s latest film, “Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan”, is set to hit screens on the festival date. However, the question remains: why is Eid programming in Bollywood dominated by male actors? What about talented female stars? According to producer and film expert Girish Johar, the box office traditionally favors male-dominated content, especially during festive releases. While there are female-led films, they are usually secondary and rely more on word-of-mouth and content. Johar adds that male and action-oriented content generally performs better at the box office, and female action movies have so far only managed to do average business. Lack of bankable female stars limits opportunities for female-led films Johar notes that festive weekends such as Eid are dominated by male heroes and superstars. Salman Khan is a prime example of this, having released several successful films during Eid, including ‘Dabangg’ and ‘Bodyguard’. Similarly, Aamir Khan dominates the Christmas weekend, while Diwali sees the release of films from various big stars. Johar believes that female heroes lack the ability to attract the same crowds and lack content that can match the scale and cost of male films. Film distributor and pundit Akshaye Rathi disagrees, saying Eid box office success is not tied to gender but rather who can draw the biggest crowds. Rathi hopes the industry will have more “box office bankable” female stars in the future. He thinks lead actresses have the potential to attract large audiences if they make the right choices and select the right films. Hope for a more inclusive industry with opportunities for women-led films While some female stars, such as Kangana Ranaut and Priyanka Chopra, attempted to be box office draws, they did not achieve the same success as their male counterparts. Rathi hopes more female stars will step in and play big, meaty roles that can rival the male films. In conclusion, the lack of female representation in Bollywood Eid releases is a complex issue that involves both traditional box office dynamics and the need for more bankable female stars. Only time will tell if the industry will become more inclusive and give female-led films the same opportunities as their male counterparts. – PTC PUNJABI

