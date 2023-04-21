Actor Khris Davis honed his craft in Mt. Airy ahead of George Foreman’s film

Camden native Khris Davis, a graduate of the University of Cheyney, a man who once scavenged metal for money, was relaxing in a car with George Foreman when the former heavyweight champion turned his head and looked him in the eye.

Look at me! Davis recalled what Foreman said in a recent Zoom interview with the Inquirer. I’m like, uhhh, uhhh

Frantic voice, bulging eyes, shaking body, Davis faked fear as he recalled the story.

And I look him in the eye and he says, can you find me?! Davis said. And I’m like, I see you. Then he says, now find yourself. Have you found yourself? Look into my eyes and find yourself.

Davis stopped for effect. His cadence slowed, his voice stabilized, his body relaxed.

I said, I found myself, continued Davis. He said, are you sure? I said yes. He said, that’s what I was doing with my opponents. I looked for myself in their eyes.

This advice, Davis said, was key to her portrayal of Foreman in the upcoming biopic: Big George Foremanwhich opens in theaters on April 28.

I thought it was a nice metaphor to tell his story because he was always looking for himself one way or another, Davis said.

To find Foreman, Davis relied on theatrical skills he honed in Mt. Airy, radically transformed his body, learned how to box, took a few real punches and reached heights some doubted he could. he can achieve.

An angel in Mt. Airy

Alex Burns, 41, still remembers meeting Davis at an open audition in 2010.

Burns, who was born in Chestnut Hill Hospital and then grew up in theater, went to Germantown Friends School and then fell in love with Shakespeare while at Northwestern University.

Davis went to Creative Arts High School in Camden and was a 2009 graduated cum laude from the nations first HBCUwhere he joined the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity and earned a degree in theater arts.

Dressed in a bow tie and sleeveless cardigan, Davis delivered a monologue with a British accent as Othello.

I remember it was one of those times when you fell in love with him straight away, Burns said last week during an interview at the Sedgwick Theatre. His energy was so powerful even then.

Perhaps Burns, the artistic director of the Quintessence Theater Group at Mt. Airy, was generous to his friend and former roommate.

It was terrible, Davis said with a laugh on Zoom in Los Angeles. but he saw something in me that was deeper and more interesting. He could see what I was capable of beyond that stupid accent.

Burns and a friend had started Quintessence in New York to create space for young theater artists who wanted to ensure the survival of classics such as Shakespeare.

Shortly thereafter, Burns transferred the operation to the Sedgwick Theater on Germantown Ave.

Soon after, he was leading an ensemble of about 10 starving actors (literally and figuratively), including Davis, who for a time lived near 27th and Dickinson streets in Grays Ferry and hustled to the side packing computers in a warehouse, working security at nightclubs and bus tables at a restaurant.

There was a time in my life when it got so hard that I scrapped metal to make money, Davis said.

At one point he returned to Camden, but the travels eventually wore him down until Burns offered him accommodation.

Those were some of the coolest years of my journey, living with Al, becoming very close friends, Davis said. I mean, I don’t even mean friend. It is more appropriate to call him brother.

He has been a very good friend to me and a very good support in my career, he continued. And I often wonder where I would have been if I had never met Alex Burns.

Turn into foreman

Davis was at his grandmother’s 78th birthday party in Camden over a July 4 weekend when he learned he was playing Foreman.

His first reaction was measured. When he relayed the news to his family in the kitchen, he said, their response seemed to echo his own.

I don’t think they even really understood because I don’t think they understood how important this could be or even [how big] it was then, he said.

Later, he added: But I immediately understood the responsibility that was going to come with it and I just wanted to get to work.

Davis had played a boxer on stage before, but had never put on gloves, he said. His previous film roles included Judas and the Black Messiah And Space Jam: A New Legacy. He also performed on Broadway in Death of a Salesman, opposite Wendell Pierce, best known for starring in Thread.

It was Davis’ experience at Quintessence, however, which he calls a graduate school, that provided the basis from which he portrayed one of the greatest heavyweight boxers of all time.

For example, Davis said playing Foreman from 17 to 45 required him to contort his face and body in ways that might reflect a youthful turnip while evoking the demeanor of a jaded, older fighter.

At least one reviewer thinks Davis succeeded.

In a Zoom interview with The Inquirer, Foreman said Davis best captured him as a young man running from police, hiding under a house and covering himself in sewage to hide his scent from police dogs.

When I saw him put that junk in his face, it made me cringe, Foreman said. Khris Davis has done a terrific job. What an actor. I’m glad he got the job.

Davis also transformed her body.

Foreman’s weight fluctuated between 215 and 315 pounds during his career. A big suit, Davis said, was not an option. He thought it would be a mistake not to commit anyway.

So, with the help of a nutritionist, Davis varied his food intake based on how much weight he needed to play. Sometimes, he said, that meant adjusting from week to week; other times day to day.

His most dramatic transformation occurred over a five-week period when his weight dropped from 228 to 275 pounds so he could play an older, heavier foreman. The heaviest Davis got was 282.

Gaining weight naturally while continuing to train as a boxer meant consuming up to 7,000 calories a day.

Davis’ commitment to authenticity also meant eating a few punches.

There’s not a single fight in this movie that I didn’t take part in, he said. Nobody replaced me. No one took a punch for me. Nobody threw a punch for me. And we made real contact in this film.

Tenacity and talent

At Quintessence, Burns is currently planning his next show: Letters from Philliswhich is inspired by the letters and poetry of Phillis Wheatley Petersa slave considered one of the best-known poets of pre-19th century America.

Posters with Davis playing important characters still adorn the walls of the theater. Young actors, Burns said, recognized Davis’ face and were inspired by the fact that he once honed his skills in the same room.

Hard work and persistence, Burns said, is what really sets Davis apart.

The magic for me of Khris’ journey is that he worked so hard for it, Burns said. He just continued to work harder than anyone I knew and the fact that he succeeded on his own is really a matter of extraordinary tenacity and talent, and it’s so exciting to watch.

Burns added that Davis was working despite some discouraging his dreams.

One person said, forget Broadway, it’s never gonna happen. Davis said. I’ve been to Broadway twice. Another person said, forget it, you never leave Philadelphia. Because I went to see him for some advice. [Now] here I am in Los Angeles chatting with [The Inquirer].

Davis heard the skeptics and their stingy words, although he said he had no hard feelings today.

But [Burns] always had my back and [Burns] always believed in me,” Davis said. He is one of the people in my life who I call my angels, because there are certain people who have spoken to me about life throughout my journey.

So, three times a week, Davis could be found on a bus or train to New York, auditioning for roles.

In some ways, his journey parallels that of Foreman, whose comeback attempt was derided until he upset Michael Moorer in 1994 and became the longest-serving heavyweight champion in boxing history.

Many people might feel like their current situation is the only one they will ever have, Davis said. They don’t believe they can be freed from this. But this is not true.

Davis and Foreman seem to be proof of that.