MS-13 “Indio of Hollywood” Leader Arrested on Terrorism Charges
A suspected high-ranking officer and “senior member” of the Mara Salvatrucha gang, widely known as MS-13, is under arrest and faces life in prison in the United States after being wanted for his “involvement in the direction of MS-13 activity. in the United States, Mexico and El Salvador.
The feds allege Jose Wilfredo Ayala-Alcantara, 56, aka “Indio of Hollywood,” is a founding member of the MS-13 Hollywood “clique” who rose through the ranks and became a major shooter for the gang in Salvador after his expulsion from America and his incarceration.
Defendant Ayala-Alcantara was arrested in Houston, Texas, by U.S. Marshals on Tuesday upon arrival at George Bush Intercontinental Airport, prosecutors announced in a long press release describing the massive investigation of Joint Task Force Vulcan. He was then transported to the Eastern District of New York (EDNY) to face charges alongside 12 other “high-ranking MS-13 leaders”.
He would have “risen to become a leader of the Ranfla en Las Calles”. After being deported from the United States to El Salvador and incarcerated, Ayala-Alcantara was “elevated to membership in the Ranfla Nacional” and “managed MS-13 operations in the United States, including drug trafficking” , according to the indictment in the case. .
THE 42-page indictment naming the 13 defendants was unsealed in February.
“[The] transnational criminal organization” with “tens of thousands of members worldwide” has committed “acts of violence, including acts of murder, robbery and assault, as well as other criminal activities, including trafficking narcotics, extortion, witness tampering and witness retaliation,” the indictment said. “Members and associates of MS-13 engaged in ‘terrorist activity’ [] and in “terrorism”. »
“MS-13 and its members have used violence against law enforcement, military, government officials and civilians in El Salvador in order to obtain concessions from the government of El Salvador, to retaliate against government actions against members and leaders of MS-13, and to achieve political objectives,” the indictment adds. “The leaders of MS-13 also ordered members to commit acts of violence, including murder , in the USA.”
The indictment attempted to trace relevant steps in the hierarchical history of MS-13, including the founding in a Salvadoran prison in 2002 of the gang’s “first governing body”, the “Twelve Apostles of the Devil”. After renaming the original leadership structure to ‘Ranfla’ and ‘Ranfla Historica’, ‘Ranfla Nacional’ came into being. This group of original founders and high-ranking members was described in the indictment as “acting as the equivalent of a ‘board of directors'” for the entire gang, which includes the Ranflas in Las Calles and Ranfla en Los Penales in his “command”. and control structure” (the indictment specifies the entities within the gang to which each of the defendants would belong).
“In order to maintain control over the members of MS-13, the Ranfla Nacional has developed rules to govern the behavior of the members,” the indictment explained. “The Ranfla Nacional used the Ranfla en los Penales to distribute these rules to members of prisons in El Salvador and the Ranfla en las Calles to distribute the rules to members in El Salvador, the United States and elsewhere. Only the Ranfla Nacional could modify the rules or add new rules.
The co-defendants already arrested in the United States are Vladimir Antonio Arevalo Chavez, 47, alias “Vampiro de Monserrat Criminals”; Marlon Antonio Menjivar-Portillo, 47, aka “Red of Park View”; and Walter Yovani Hernandez-Rivera, 29, aka the “Bastard of Park View.”
The remaining alleged fugitive defendants have been identified as: Jorge Alexander de la Cruz, 45, aka “Cruger of Pedestrians”; Francisco Javier Roman-Bardales, 45, aka “Veteran of the Tribes”; and Juan Antonio Martinez-Abrego, 42, aka “Mary Jane of Hollywood.”
The defendants “allegedly” detained by El Salvador have been identified as follows: Ruben Antonio Rosa-Lovo, 52, alias “Chivo de Centrales”; Dany Balmore Romero-Garcia, 48, aka “Big Boy of Normandy”; Miguel Angel Serrano-Medina, 47, aka the “Park View Goat”; Dany Fredy Ramos-Mejia, 44, aka “Cisco of Keys”; and Edwin Ernesto Cedillos-Rodriguez, 35, aka “Renegade of April Dangers.”
EDNY’s U.S. attorney Breon Peace said in a statement that Ayala-Alcantara’s ‘abominable MS-13 career has come full circle’ now that he faces charges in the country where that quarry would have started.
Other government officials quoted in the press release described Ayala-Alcantara as a “zealous” leader of MS-13 and director of the gang’s “vicious appetite for power through carnage and bloodshed.”
A Wanted poster of the FBI made sure to show the defendant’s “multiple gang-related tattoos on his chest and back” while he was still considered a fugitive. The FBI has declared that a plot of narcoterrorism and RICO arrest warrant for the accused was issued on Long Island in September 2022.
“The day before [his arrest], Ayala-Alcantara had been located by Mexican authorities, who determined that he was a Salvadoran citizen without valid status in Mexico. He was deported from Mexico to El Salvador but arrested while in transit through the United States,” the DOJ said. “Specifically, Ayala-Alcantara is charged with conspiracy to racketeer, conspiracy to provide or conceal material support to terrorists, and conspiracy to commit narco-terrorism.”
