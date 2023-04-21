Sphere Entertainment Co. Completes Spin-off of Traditional Live Entertainment Businesses | Business

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–April 21, 2023–
Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE: SPHR) (the Company or Sphere Entertainment) today announced that it has completed the spin-off of its traditional live entertainment business and changed its name from Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. in Sphere Entertainment Co. and begin trading today on the NYSE under the new symbol SPHR. The new live entertainment company, which will take the name Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSG Entertainment), will begin trading today on the NYSE under the symbol MSGE.
The derivative distribution was completed at 11:59 p.m. on April 20, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 14, 2023. Each of the Sphere Entertainment shareholders received a distribution of one share of the new class MSG Entertainment. Class A or B common stock for each Class A or Class B common stock of Sphere Entertainment, respectively, held on the record date, representing approximately 67% of the outstanding shares of MSG Entertainment. Sphere Entertainment owns approximately 33% of the outstanding shares of MSG Entertainment.
No action or payment was required by the shareholders of Sphere Entertainments to receive shares of the new company MSG Entertainment. Shareholders who held Sphere Entertainments common stock on the record date will receive a book-entry account statement reflecting their ownership of the new MSG Entertainment shares or have their brokerage account credited with the new MSG Entertainment shares.
The spin-off was structured to be treated as a non-taxable distribution to Sphere Entertainments shareholders and the company for US federal income tax purposes. Company shareholders are urged to consult their tax advisors with respect to the US federal, state, local and foreign tax consequences of the spin-off.
About Sphere Entertainment Co.
Sphere Entertainment Co. is a leading live entertainment and media company. The company includes Sphere, a next-generation entertainment medium that will redefine the future of entertainment. The first Sphere site is currently under construction in Las Vegas and is expected to open in fall 2023. In addition, the company includes MSG Networks, which operates two regional sports and entertainment networks, MSG Network and MSG Sportsnet, as well as a companion streaming service. service, MSG GO, offering a wide range of live sports content and other programs. Also under the Sphere Entertainment Co. umbrella is Tao Group Hospitality, a global leader in dining and nightlife with brands including Tao, Hakkasan, Omnia, Marquee, Lavo, Beauty & Essex and Cathdrale. More information is available at www.sphereentertainmentco.com.
Forward-looking statements
This press release may contain statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results, developments or events may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including the perceptions of the financial community regarding the Company and its business, operations , its financial condition and the industries in which it operates, the impact and timing of the sale of Tao, and the factors described in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the sections entitled Factors of risk and Discussion and analysis of the management of the financial condition and results of operations contained therein. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein.
