Sphere Entertainment Co. Completes Spin-off of Traditional Live Entertainment Businesses | Business





NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–April 21, 2023– Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE: SPHR) (the Company or Sphere Entertainment) today announced that it has completed the spin-off of its traditional live entertainment business and changed its name from Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. in Sphere Entertainment Co. and begin trading today on the NYSE under the new symbol SPHR. The new live entertainment company, which will take the name Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSG Entertainment), will begin trading today on the NYSE under the symbol MSGE. The derivative distribution was completed at 11:59 p.m. on April 20, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 14, 2023. Each of the Sphere Entertainment shareholders received a distribution of one share of the new class MSG Entertainment. Class A or B common stock for each Class A or Class B common stock of Sphere Entertainment, respectively, held on the record date, representing approximately 67% of the outstanding shares of MSG Entertainment. Sphere Entertainment owns approximately 33% of the outstanding shares of MSG Entertainment. No action or payment was required by the shareholders of Sphere Entertainments to receive shares of the new company MSG Entertainment. Shareholders who held Sphere Entertainments common stock on the record date will receive a book-entry account statement reflecting their ownership of the new MSG Entertainment shares or have their brokerage account credited with the new MSG Entertainment shares. The spin-off was structured to be treated as a non-taxable distribution to Sphere Entertainments shareholders and the company for US federal income tax purposes. Company shareholders are urged to consult their tax advisors with respect to the US federal, state, local and foreign tax consequences of the spin-off. About Sphere Entertainment Co. Sphere Entertainment Co. is a leading live entertainment and media company. The company includes Sphere, a next-generation entertainment medium that will redefine the future of entertainment. The first Sphere site is currently under construction in Las Vegas and is expected to open in fall 2023. In addition, the company includes MSG Networks, which operates two regional sports and entertainment networks, MSG Network and MSG Sportsnet, as well as a companion streaming service. service, MSG GO, offering a wide range of live sports content and other programs. Also under the Sphere Entertainment Co. umbrella is Tao Group Hospitality, a global leader in dining and nightlife with brands including Tao, Hakkasan, Omnia, Marquee, Lavo, Beauty & Essex and Cathdrale. More information is available at www.sphereentertainmentco.com. Forward-looking statements This press release may contain statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results, developments or events may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including the perceptions of the financial community regarding the Company and its business, operations , its financial condition and the industries in which it operates, the impact and timing of the sale of Tao, and the factors described in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the sections entitled Factors of risk and Discussion and analysis of the management of the financial condition and results of operations contained therein. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein. Show source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230420006028/en/ CONTACT: Mikyl Cordoba Communications & Marketing (212) 631-4337 Ari Danes, CFA Investor Relations, Financial Communication & Treasury (212) 465-6072 Justin Blaber Financial communication (212) 465-6109 KEYWORD: NEW YORK UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA INDUSTRY KEYWORD: BASKETBALL SPORTS ENTERTAINMENT HOCKEY FOOTBALL ONLINE EVENTS/CONCERTS RESTAURANT/BAR TV & RADIO RETAIL SOURCE: Sphere Entertainment Co. Copyright BusinessWire 2023. PUBLICATION: 04/21/2023 08:30 / DISK: 04/21/2023 08:31 http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230420006028/en

Copyright BusinessWire 2023.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.valdostadailytimes.com/ap/business/sphere-entertainment-co-completes-spin-off-of-traditional-live-entertainment-businesses/article_9277e9fb-9f92-5005-8db5-ad2fa4215c04.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos