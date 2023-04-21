When Tabu opened up about manipulation in the film industry





Tabu has been a prominent figure in the film industry for over three decades now and has faced her share of rejections. Although recognized as one of the most versatile actors in the industry, Tabu was replaced in Aamir Khan’s 1999 film. Man. The role eventually went to Manisha Koirala. It happened to him after working in critically acclaimed films such as Astiva, Virasat, And Match. In a 2001 interview with Filmfare, Tabu was asked why she missed the opportunity to work with Aamir in Mann. The actress claimed she did a photo shoot with him for the film, but was not told what happened after that. The actress said: You see, I would have loved to make a film with Aamir. We even did a photoshoot together for Mann. I have no idea what happened after that, I don’t know what happens behind the scenes. Tabu said she had often been manipulated in the film industry and acknowledged that it was part of the game, something that happens to every heroine. Apart from Mann, Tabu was also supposed to work with Govinda in Kunwara, but ultimately the role went to Urmila Matondkar. Tabu didn’t give many details about the Govinda movie, but she did mention that she had experienced enough disappointment and humiliation in her career. Tabu mentioned that it would have been nice to work with Govinda in Kunwara, and she has faced her fair share of disappointment and humiliation in her career. However, she does not hold grudges, as they do not lead to any positive results. It should be noted that Tabu and Aamir Khan only worked together in Fanatic, where Tabu made a brief appearance. She wasn’t cast opposite Govinda in any other movies after Kunwara. Tabu was recently seen in Bholah, which stars Ajay Devgn. The film tells that after being released from prison with the intention of finding his daughter, Bholaas’ plans are foiled by a meticulously framed drug trade. Tabus’ future projects include Khufiyadirected by Vishal Bhardwaj and The crewhelmed by Rajesh Krishnan. Read allLatest news,New trends,Cricket News,bollywood news,India NewsAndEntertainment Newshere. follow us onFacebook,TwitterAndinstagram.

