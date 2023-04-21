2023 Emmy Predictions: Best Comedy Actor





Are you ready to make your 2023 Emmy predictions for Outstanding Comedy Actor? Before you do, be sure to browse our photo gallery featuring the men most likely to win spots in the 75th annual lineup. Naturally, the star of Ted Lasso Jason Sudeikis is favorite to claim his third straight victory, but several formidable contenders are nipping at his heels. Sudeikis would follow don adams (Get smart), Carroll O’Connor (All in the family), and Michael J. Fox (Family Ties) as the fourth man to win this award three times in a row. If Ted Lasso finishes after three seasons as rumor has it, he will be the only one of the group with a perfect record. The five actors that Sudeikis beat out in 2022 are in contention again this year. They are: Donald Glover (Atlanta), Bill Hader (barry), Nicolas Hoult (The Great) and Only Murders in the Building pair Steve Martin And Martin runs. Glover was honored for his first show season in 2017, while Hader picked up back-to-back wins in 2018 and 2019. The former candidate is also back in contention Rami Youssef (Frames). Jean Larroquette Also looking to land an offer for NBC’s Night Court reboot three decades after winning four supporting Emmys for the original series. With Golden Globe, Critics Choice and SAG Award winner Jeremy Allen White (The Bear), the most likely first-time nominees are Mohammed Amer (Mo), Jason Segel (shrinkage), and Sylvester Stallone (Tulsa King). Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso – Season 3 Image credit: Apple TV+ Network: Apple TV+ Role: Ted Lasso, former American football manager who now manages an English Premier League team. The Emmy Story:

Won for seasons 1-2 (2021-2022)

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear – Season 1 Image Credit: Matt Dinerstein/FX Network: Hulu Role: Carmy Berzatto, an award-winning chef who takes on the responsibility of running his late brother’s sandwich shop in Chicago.

Bill Hader, Barry – Season 4 Image credit: HBO Network: HBO Role: Barry Berkman, a hitman attempting to pursue an acting career. The Emmy Story:

Won for seasons 1-2 (2018-2019)

Nominated for Season 3 (2022)

Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building” – Season 2 Image credit: Hulu Network: Hulu Role: Charles-Haden Savage, an agoraphobic actor who teams up with his neighbors to solve mysterious murders.

Martin Short, ‘Only Murders in the Building’ – Season 2 Image credit: Hulu Network: Hulu Role: Oliver Putnam, a theater manager who teams up with his neighbors to solve mysterious murders.

Jason Segel, ‘Shrinking’ – Season 1 Image credit: Apple TV+ Network: Apple TV+ Role: Jimmy Laird, a therapist who begins to push his limits with his patients.

Donald Glover, ‘Atlanta’ – Season 4 Image credit: FX Network: FX Role: Earn Marks, a college dropout who manages his cousin’s rap career. Emmy History

Won for Season 1 (2017)

Nominated for Seasons 2-3 (2018, 2022)

Nicholas Hoult, ‘The Great’ – Season 3 Image credit: Hulu Network: Hulu Role: Peter III, a Russian duke who eventually served as the country’s seventh emperor. The Emmy Story:

Nominated for Season 2 (2022)

Sylvester Stallone, ‘Tulsa King’ – Season 1 Image credit: Brian Douglas/Paramount+ Network: Paramount+ Role: Dwight Manfredi, a New York mob capo who is sent to work in Tulsa, Oklahoma after spending 25 years in prison.

Mohammed Amer, ‘Mo’ – Season 1 Image credit: Netflix Network: Netflix Role: Mo Najjar, a Palestinian refugee seeking asylum in Houston, Texas.

Bob Odenkirk, “Lucky Hank” – Season 1 Image credit: Sergei Bachlakov/AMC Network: AMC Role: Hank Devereaux, a college professor going through a midlife crisis.

Ramy Youssef, ‘Ramy’ – Season 3 Image credit: Jon Pack/Hulu Network: Hulu Role: Ramy Hassan, an American Muslim based on the actor himself. The Emmy Story:

Nominated for Season 2 (2020)

Matt Berry, “What We Do in the Shadows” – Season 4 Image credit: FX Network: FX Role: Laszlo Cravensworth, a lascivious vampire transformed in the 1800s by his wife, Nadja.

Nathan Fielder, ‘The Rehearsal’ – Season 1 Image Credit: David M. Russell/HBO Network: HBO Role: Nathan Fielder, a fictional version of the actor who helps people prepare for difficult life events.

Kayvan Novak, “What We Do in the Shadows” – Season 4 Image credit: FX Network: FX Role: Nandor the Relentless, an ancient Iranian vampire living in modern-day New York.

John Larroquette, ‘Night Court’ – Season 1 Image Credit: Jordin Althaus/NBC Network: NBC Role: Dan Fielding, a former Night Court prosecutor who is now his defense attorney. The Emmy Story:

Won Best Actor in a Comedic Supporting Role for Seasons 2-5 of the original “Night Court” (1985-1988)

Delroy Lindo, “Without Jail” – Season 1 Image Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Network: Hulu Role: Edwin Alexander, a man who moves in with his daughter and grandson after his release from prison.

Adam Scott, “Party Down” – Season 3 Image Credit: Starz Network: Starz Role: Henry Pollard, a high school teacher who earns extra income by returning to work for the titular catering company.

Keegan-Michael Key, ‘Schmigadoon!’ – Season 2 Image credit: Apple TV+ Network: Apple TV+ Role: Josh Skinner, a surgeon who discovered a fantasy land inspired by famous musicals.

Alan Tudyk, “Resident Alien” – Season 2B Image Credit: Syfy Network: Syfy Role: Harry, an alien who took on the identity of a corrupt doctor after crash-landing on Earth.

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, ‘Reservation Dogs’ – Season 2 Image credit: FX Network: FX on Hulu Role: Bear Smallhill, a Native American teenager about to graduate from high school.

Ralph Macchio, ‘Cobra Kai’ – Season Image credit: Netflix Network: Netflix Role: Daniel LaRusso, the original “Karate Kid” who now runs the Miyagi-Do dojo.

William Zabka, ‘Cobra Kai’ – Season 5 Image credit: Netflix Network: Netflix Role: Johnny Lawrence, the central antagonist of 1984’s “The Karate Kid” who has since changed his ways.

John Goodman, ‘The Conners’ – Season 5 Image credit: ABC Network: ABC Role: Dan Conner, the patriarch of the Conner family who recently remarried following the death of his first wife, Roseanne. The Emmy Story:

Nominated for Seasons 1-7 of “Roseanne” (1989-1995)

