Ryan Reynolds leaves for Hollywood ending with Wrexham – The Journal

WREXHAM, Wales (AP) Spoiler alert! Season 2 of Welcome to Wrexham is set to get a Hollywood ending, with the premiere failing to deliver.

This being Wrexham, however, a last-minute plot twist isn’t out of the question.

It’s hard to imagine that even the A-list owners of Welsh football teams, Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, could have anticipated the impromptu spectacle created by this unlikely union.

It was the most dramatic thing I have ever seen in my life, Reynolds said breathlessly after the 3-2 win over Notts County put Wrexham on the brink of National League promotion. five steps below the Premier League. I will never be the same again.

When Tinseltown met an old mining town in Wales, sparks flew. And while Reynolds and McElhenney recognized the entertainment value of an on-the-fly documentary about a historic but hapless football team led by two actors learning the ropes of sports club ownership, the end product likely exceeded all expectations.

That is, success on the court aside, the pair are committed to delivering after completing their $2.5 million takeover in 2021.

Victory over Boreham Wood on Saturday would secure the league title and, with it, automatic promotion to English football’s fourth tier after a 15-year wait.

Fans have suffered a lot, Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson told The Associated Press. We had a great opportunity to finish the job this week. We know it’s not easy, but it’s in our hands.

A three-point routine at the Racecourse Ground on Saturday would seem almost too simple given the wild ride Wrexham have had over the past two years.

The club, one of only five Welsh teams in the English football system, missed out on promotion last season after a thrilling but heartbreaking 5-4 loss to Grimsby in the playoffs. To make matters worse, Wrexham had finished the regular season with 11 points and four places above Grimsby in the standings.

There was also agony in the FA Trophy final at Wembley Stadium, when Reynolds and McElhenney watched from company seats alongside celebrity guests David Beckham, Will Ferrell and Jason Sudeikis as Bromley ruined their party with a 1-0 victory.

There were other games that shredded nerves and defied logic, such as the 6-5 win over bottom-placed Dover last season.

But perhaps nothing can compare to the Notts County match, which was indeed the title tie, with both teams entering the match even top of the standings with 100 points each and only the league champion having guaranteed a promotion. In front of 10,000 fans at the racecourse, Wrexham were leading 3-2 in added time when the visitors were awarded a penalty and the chance to score an equalizer that would keep them in first place on goal difference.

Flashback to a few weeks earlier, when Parkinson sent a message to the owners about a retired former Manchester United goalkeeper who might be convinced to make a comeback.

It turned out to be the right choice.

With 6 minutes and 28 seconds of stoppage time on the clock, Ben Foster, 40, jumped to his right to fend off Cedwyn Scotts’ penalty and spark frenzied celebrations on the pitch and in the crowd. In the executive seats, Reynolds and McElhenney hugged in celebration.

If you wrote that in a script, people would trash it and say it’s ridiculous, said Wrexham striker Ollie Palmer. That’s probably why it will make the documentary even better than the first. It’s good. There were lots of fantastic opportunities.

Season 2 is shaping up to be a redemption story.

There may be inherent entertainment in the team’s failure in the first season. And while there probably would have been an audience for a show about Reynolds and McElhenney desperately floundering with calamitous results, that never seemed to be the point of this project.

Reynolds’ growing attachment to Wrexham and football in general is one of the series’ lingering themes. After the Notts County game, the Deadpool star said he was grateful to have embraced the sport later in life because it would have eaten me alive.

His arrival, along with McElhenney, breathed new life into the Wrexhams team and its community, local characters and venues due to global exposure.

If the fans, who had owned the team since 2011, needed convincing from their famous owners, so did Parkinson, who was a highly respected manager used to operating above the fifth tier of the English game.

I didn’t know Rob and Ryan personally. I didn’t know the reasons for buying the club, Parkinson said. What they say, they support.

I am desperate to cross the finish line for them. They deserve it. But, I’m sure they will echo that, more importantly for the fans who have followed this club through difficult times.

Top scorer Paul Mullin was convinced to drop a division to lead Wrexhams promotion efforts, while Palmer, a former AFC Wimbledon striker, dropped two divisions.

It was a huge risk, Palmer said. I think at that time we were eighth or ninth in the league and things weren’t as rosy as they are today. … A lot of people really thought it was the wrong decision.

No regrets now, though.

The atmosphere here week in and week out is amazing and it’s better than most Ligue 1 clubs and better than a lot of Championship clubs too, Palmer added, speaking of English football’s second and third tier.

There are few signs of losing interest in Reynolds and McElhenney in the near future. A new 5,000-seat grandstand is being built to bring the racecourse’s capacity to 15,000.

Parkinson, however, doesn’t want to look too far ahead.

This club has the potential to be anything,” the manager said, “but we have to be careful not to get carried away at all.

Palmer is less guarded.

There’s no denying that if we get into Ligue 2 next season we should push for promotion (to the Third Division), he said. When I arrived here, I said that I wanted to recover the club where I came from, that is to say Ligue 1. We have a fantastic team here. We have a Ligue 1 football team, you can’t hide it. Next season, if we get into Ligue 2, which I think we will, we will fight for promotion again.

