Priyanka Chopra Speaks Again About Salary Disparity In Bollywood; said, ‘I only asked for a little more, woh bhi nahi milta tha’





Priyanka Chopra dominates hearts with his raunchy appearances during promotions for his upcoming series of spy thrillers, Citadel. The actress took a promotional spree for Citadel alongside the cast and crew, including Richard Madden, Stanley Tucci And Russo Brothers and more. Priyanka also sat down for a chat in India, as she promoted Citadel in Maximum City. Earlier, Priyanka opened up about the salary disparity between male and female actors in Bollywood, and she once again addressed the same thing. Also Read – Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Suhana Khan and Other Fashionistas Who Made Red the Color of the Season [View Pics] Priyanka Chopra talks about pay disparity in Bollywood In an interview with Film Companion, reports Koimoi.com, Priyanka Chopra was asked if she has ever struggled with pay disparity in India. The actress revealed that she did while adding that she never asked for equal pay but a bit more than she would normally be paid. “Woh bhi nahi milta tha. So I just gave up the fight,” she told the portal. Earlier, Priyanka shared how Bollywood actors would be paid substantial sums while actresses didn’t even get 10% of what heroes earned. ALSO READ – Priyanka Chopra Jonas responds to backlash not being a comment on sample size; ‘I am superb’ Priyanka Chopra on equal pay in Hollywood The actress was asked about the equal pay Priyanka Chopra got for the first time in her 22-year career. The global icon shares that her agents asked her that since she was in a starring role, they should sit down with Amazon and talk about pay parity. Priyanka, who didn’t expect it, said she asked them to try but told them it wouldn’t happen. Priyanka said she didn’t believe it because she fought this fight unsuccessfully and had these conversations many times. His statement once again made headlines in Entertainment News. Also Read – Amitabh Bachchan demands to get his blue tick back on Twitter in the most hilarious way; read a viral tweet Watch the Citadel trailer video here: Priyanka Chopra in Citadel Speaking of Citadel, the web series is created by Amazon Prime Studios’ David Weil with Russo Brothers. Besides Priyanka and Richard Madden, the series stars Stanley Tucci and Leslie Manville in key roles. It’s about two spy agents who, after losing their memory, start over again until their former colleague approaches them again when another order forms that could threaten everything. The Citadel trailer was packed with incredible action sequences, amazing chemistry between Richard and Priyanka, and of course, an intriguing plot. Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

