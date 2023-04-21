Dame Edna actor Barry Humphries stable at Sydney Hospital





CANBERRA, Australia — Tony Award-winning comedian Barry Humphries, renowned for his garish stage persona Dame Edna Everage, a condescending, imperfectly veiled snob whose evolving persona has delighted audiences for seven decades, lies in a Sydney hospital with complications following hip surgery. St. Vincents Hospital on Friday described the 89-year-old’s condition as stable and dismissed media reports that he had become unresponsive. Humphries was admitted to hospital on Wednesday after hip replacement surgery last month. The operation was carried out after a fall in February. His publicist, Wendy Day, said Humphries’ condition had been unchanged since Thursday and he was resting. Seven Network entertainment reporter Peter Ford said three of Humphries’ four children went to their father’s bedside in hospital, including two from London. His children were told earlier this week that he would be advised if they wanted to come and see him to do so and they are all there at the moment with his wife, Lizzie, Ford told Perth Radio 6PR. Humphries lived in London for decades and returned to Australia in December to spend Christmas in his native country during the Southern Hemisphere summer. He told The Sydney Morning Herald newspaper last month that his physiotherapy had been agony following his fall and hip replacement. It was the most ridiculous thing, as all domestic incidents are. I was grabbing a book, my foot got caught in a rug or something, and I fell,” Humphries said of his fall. Humphries has remained an active performer, touring Britain last year with his solo show The Man Behind the Mask. The character of Dame Edna began as a lackluster Mrs. Norm Everage who first took to the stage in Humphries’ hometown of Melbourne in the mid-1950s. She reflected a post-war suburban inertia and blandness culture that Humphries found stifling. Edna is one of many enduring characters in Humpries. The second most famous is Sir Les Patterson, an always drunk, disheveled and lustful Australian cultural attache. Patterson reflected a perception of Australia as a Western cultural wasteland which led Humphries along with many leading Australian intellectuals to London. Humphries, a law school dropout, enjoyed major success as an actor, writer and artist in Britain in the 1970s, but the United States was an ambition he found stubbornly elusive. A highlight in the United States was a Tony Award in 2000 for her Broadway show Dame Edna: The Royal Tour.

