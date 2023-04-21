Pixar’s Elemental Will world premiere in Cannes ahead of Dreamworks’ ‘Ruby Gillman’ debut in Annecy





The Cannes Film Festival and Annecy will present major Hollywood premieres in the coming months, the former having selected Peter Sohns Elementary as its closing film and the latter is set to debut in Dreamworks’ next film. Ruby Gillman: Teenage Kraken. Elementary is Pixars’ 27th feature film and is directed by Peter Sohn (The good dinosaur, partly cloudy) and produced by Denise Ream (The Good Dinosaur, Cars 2). The film features a screenplay by John Hoberg, Kat Likkel and Brenda Hsueh from a story they created with Sohn. Pete Docter Executive Producer. The film’s original music was composed and conducted by Thomas Newman. Located in Element City, a New York-inspired melting pot, Elementary takes place in a world where the inhabitants of fire, water, earth and air live together. The story introduces Ember, a tough, quick-witted, and feisty young woman, whose friendship with a fun, sappy, and dynamic guy named Wade challenges her beliefs about the world they live in. The film received a shiny new trailer just a few weeks ago, seen here. It will hit theaters on June 16. Ruby Gillman is directed by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Kirk DeMicco (Vivo, the Croods, the space chimpanzees) and produced by Kelly Cooney Cilella (Bilby, Trolls World Tour). Faryn Pearl (screenwriter on The Croods: A New Age, Trolls World Tour) is co-director. The film follows a shy 16-year-old named Ruby Gillman who learns that she is next in a legendary line of royal sea krakens. Despite her noble destiny, all Ruby wants is to fit in. At school, she falls in love with a skater she is tutoring who shows no signs of feeling the same for her. Ruby finds it even harder to fit in because her mother forbids her from going to the beach with potential friends. But when Ruby decides to disobey her mother’s instructions, she learns that she is descended from the kraken warrior queens and will one day ascend the throne of her grandmother, voiced by Fonda, as the warrior queen of the seven seas. DreamWorks Animation will present the films in world premiere in Annecy on Thursday evening, June 15, with a special introduction from DeMicco, Cooney Cilella and Pearl. When the movie’s trailer dropped last month, DeMicco and Cooney Cilella sat down with us to chat about Dreamworks’ next big feature, which hits theaters on June 30.

