New Bar in North Colorado Springs Has Full Menu, Near-Daily Music Events | Culture & Leisure





Music lovers will love Notes, Northgate’s new neighborhood bar. It’s a Las Vegas cocktail bar meets Nashville, said Chloe Hoeft, director of communications for Notes Live, Notes’ parent brand; Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers; Bourbon Brothers Smokehouse and Tavern; and The Sunset Amphitheatre, the 8,000-seat outdoor concert venue slated to open in summer 2024. It’s like what happens in Nashville, you open the door and there is always something on stage. The bar, formerly Buttermilk Breakfast & Burgers, with its west-facing patio, lives across a parking lot from Boot Barn Hall. It opened in October. True to its name, the watering hole pays homage to musicians, with memorabilia covering the walls including autographed guitars, records and a mural of famous faces, such as Elvis, Tanya Tucker and Tina Turner. Your weekly local update on arts, entertainment and life in Colorado Springs! Delivered every Thursday to your inbox. Hit! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. In addition to an upscale menu, consider fine bar fare, such as cheese curds, fish and chips, burgers, and tacos. Notes offers a music-related activity almost every day of the week. Mondays and Tuesdays might be ideal for those looking for a little less social stimulation. Weekends are synonymous with jazz brunches with bottomless cocktails. Occasionally, they substitute for a Broadway brunch and invite local singers to belt musical soundtracks, such as Grease and Chicago, over scrambled eggs. Sunday evenings are reserved for poker; Wednesdays, musical bingo and karaoke; Thursdays feature live music for a cause, with proceeds going to a nonprofit in the Pikes Peak area; Fridays bring more live music of all genres; and Saturdays include a DJ. You can find the schedule at notesbar.com. Contact the author: 636-0270

Contact the author: 636-0270

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gazette.com/arts-entertainment/new-bar-in-northern-colorado-springs-offers-full-menu-almost-daily-music-events/article_77690f46-d87f-11ed-9f6c-cb3a07ca9824.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos