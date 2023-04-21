



Do you want to know what happened to the voice actor behind Saint 14 in Destiny 2? Destiny 2 is a popular video game whose voice actors are among the most sought after in the industry. Moreover, Saint 14 is one of the famous Titans of Destiny 2, and he was the first Titan Vanguard and the President’s right-hand man. However, there is tragic news regarding the voice actor of Saint 14. This guide will tell you what happened to the voice actor behind Saint 14. Who is Saint 14 Voice Actor? Destiny 2 Holy 14 Voice Actor is Brian T. Delaney. However, the information does not pertain to Brian T. Delaney. Additionally, Brian has worked with the Destiny 2 franchise in Destiny 2: Beyond the light and Destiny 2: Shadow Guard. Destiny 2: The Witch Queen. However, he dubbed Saint 14 only for Destiny 2: Beyond Light. The news on Destiny 2 Saint 14’s voice actor is Sylvain Lemari. Who is a French voice actor and the voice played in Destiny 2 Saint 14 in previous seasons. Also, he was a voice actor and director born September 14, 1952. He has worked with many anime series and video games, such as Billy and Mandy, Adventurers from the Beyond, Mortal Combat, Jak II: Outlaws, Borderlands Saga and the Destiny. franchise. Also, he was known for his voice acting as Kotal Kahn in Mortal Combat Games and became famous among fans for his voice acting of Fawkes and Mr. Burke in Fallout 3. Many other popular characters are in movies and television series under his voice. Related: Destiny 2 Steam Bridge works What happened to Destiny 2 Saint 14 Voice Actor? Destiny 2 Saint 14 comedian Sylvain Lemari died on April 20, 2023 and the cause of death is not published. However, reports say he died at home and was in his 70s. He was a beloved voice actor who gave memorable performances in the gaming industry, and his contribution will never be forgotten. Also, some of you might remember his iconic dialogues as Saint 14 in Destiny 2. This news was going viral online, with lots of misinformation about Brian T. Delaney (Saint 14 voice actor in Destiny 2: Beyond the Light). Unfortunately, he wasn’t the voice actor who died. A lot Destiny 2 fans loved Sylvain Lemaris French Voice acting for Saint 14, and his death was tragic. We extend our most sincere condolences to the family of Sylvain Lemari. May he rest in peace. The gaming community mourns the loss of a great voice actor, and we will always remember his work. Thank you for your contribution, Sylvain Lemari! You will never be forgotten. Let your soul fly high in the skies above. Rest in peace! Destiny 2is available for PC, PS4,PS5Xbox One andXbox series X|S. Sources: LUCKYY 10Premium, Wikipedia

