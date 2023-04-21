Entertainment
Spring Jam 23 – The Minnesota Daily
After months of planning, the artists for Spring Jam have been announced, including Kailee Morgue and Durry.
The annual University of Minnesota Spring Jam will be held on Saturday, featuring live music and more.
In addition to music, Spring Jam will feature several attractions such as food trucks and activities organized by student groups. The event is truly a celebration of the UMN campus, said Luke Geister-Jones, one of the lead planners for Spring Jam this year.
The idea for the event came primarily from Spring Jam’s three main planners, all of whom are college students, Geister-Jones said. This includes event themes and musical artists.
However, a variety of student criticism regarding food and music dampened last year’s celebration.
Working with that stern contribution in mind, Geister-Jones said he believes this year’s Spring Jam will help revive the festival’s reputation. For the most part, student criticism has already softened.
I think Barstool Gophers, they kinda toasted us,” Geister-Jones said, referring to a popular Instagram account. They weren’t super creative because they were using the same even like last year.
Musical artists of this year
Looks like Spring Jam is the time, said Kailee Morgue, an artist performing her dark-pop style at the event. Morgue said she preferred the festival performances because of the more laid-back vibe.
Durry, a brother-sister duo, will also perform what band member Austin Durry calls nostalgic indie rock.
Austin has been playing music for over a decade and most recently his sister Taryn joined. A native of Minnesota, Durry got his start during the COVID-19 pandemic.
My sister was there, and I kind of started pitching her ideas to her, Austin said. We have very similar minds and similar upbringings, so our ideas flow very well together and work very well together.
Other Spring Jam performers include hip-hop artist Eem Triplin, Nashville-based Latin country duo Kat & Alex, and electronic music producer Dot.
A proliferation of food trucks
This year, Spring Jam food trucks will include Fro Yo Soul, Thai Thai Street Food, Pharaohs Gyros and Russells Traveling Kitchen.
Partly due to bad weather, a few of the food trucks scheduled for last year’s Spring Jam never showed up.
Some people were really disappointed with the lack of vegetarian options, Geister-Jones said.
This year, the planning team sought vendors who could accommodate the dietary restrictions of a diverse student body.
The Spring Jam team is working to increase the variety of food options and is currently trying to add a taco truck for the event, Geister-Jones said.
Challenges
Ashley Kaser, University Programs Manager for Student Events and Entertainment, has worked on student union activities since her junior year in college more than a decade ago. She said working with Spring Jam requires constant rotation, a positive attitude, and a high tolerance for ambiguity.
There are keys thrown into the system all the time, Kaser said.
The most important factors when determining performers are planning and budgeting constraints, Kaser said.
The Taylor Swifts of the world aren’t going to fit our budget, Kaser said. Many students complained about the musical artists who performed at last year’s event and wanted more well-known artists to perform.
However, the announcement went well this year, Kaser said.
Kaser emphasized the important role students play in the event, hoping the campus community will come together and enjoy the festival.
