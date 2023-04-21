SpongeBob Actor Troy Serena Learned All His Moves at UAB – News

Voted Best Performer in a Musical by Birmingham Broadway World for her sensational performance as SpongeBob SquarePants for UAB Theatre, Serena will return to the professional theater role upon graduation.

Troy Serena Photography: Steve WoodTroy Serena had never taken a single acting, dancing or singing lesson when he visited the University of Alabama at Birmingham’s Drama Department as a high school student.

But in four short years, Serena has learned a lot. And while he may have had a late start, he more than made up for it.

Birmingham Broadway World readers voted for it Best Performer in a Musical for his sensational performance as Spongebob Squarepants in the April 2022 production of Spongebob the Musical. He starred in the UAB Theater production of the musical A New Brain for fall 2022. This spring, Serena was in Red Mountain Theaters productions of Dreamgirls and Bright Star.

On April 29, he will graduate from the UAB College of Arts and Sciences with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Musical Theater. Then he will reprise the role of SpongeBob this summer for a regional theater company in Nebraska. Serena has also signed with the Talent Agencies Block in New York, which represents actors, singers, dancers and choreographers, for feature films, episodic and commercial television shows, stage and theater performances, music videos and more.

His performance in Spongebob is the gift that keeps on giving, with all the accolades, visual assets, fun, and opportunity he got from the role. A classmate fatally predicted he would play the iconic character when they started school. The fact that he got to play SpongeBob while still in college, in a learning environment, was amazing, he says.

Not only is the whole show about him, but I gotta sing, I gotta dance, I gotta play, I gotta play an instrument, I gotta fall, I gotta climb the wall,” Serena said. They don’t do roles like that for men at all.”

The end of the Spongebob performance was the coolest weekend of my life, Serena said. I felt like a little superstar. With the stamina that SpongeBob needs and the athleticism, it was amazing because I love to sing and I love to dance.

Photography: Taylor CampbellIt took a lot to manage classes, projects, and work while starring in an action-packed musical. Serena even took an emergency crash course in work/life balance when he landed in the hospital sick and exhausted. Still in his hospital bed, he received an offer for an immediate replacement in Cinderella at the Red Mountain Theatre, which would end up being his first contract with the professional company.

To grow

Serena is from the small town of Oneonta, Alabama, about an hour north of Birmingham.

His experience is very different from that of most people he goes to school with, especially for the arts. Growing up, he always turned to music.

My grandmother taught me to play the piano and I’ve been playing since I was 8, and that’s definitely where the love comes from, he said.

He first performed live at age 11 or 12 in a talent show and won $150 playing the piano and singing a Bruno Mars song. The following year, he won again. Serena was interested in music and acting, and in the ninth grade, he began participating in high school acting. First Beauty and the Beast, his very first musical book, then Shrek. The sense of community and friendship with his best friends is what held him together.

That’s when I started doing more research on what it looks like to work and pursuing that, he said. For any college Bachelor of Fine Arts program, students are usually required to audition a year in advance. A close friend, who is a year older, was a nursing student at UAB, so he visited a few times, and in August of his senior year, he came to an audition on campus.

This is a late start for people who wish to pursue professional musical theater pursuits.

Most of the people I go to school with have taken singing, dancing and acting lessons since they were little and have been doing so for a long time,” Serena said.

Musical director Carolyn Violi was the first face he met, and the two parted ways within two minutes, he says. She invited him to classes and there he met Valerie Accetta, head of musical theater at UAB.

I showed up here and I feel like I don’t know anything, he said. Not a singing lesson, not a dance lesson ever, just to show up with my little binder and say, I’m going to sing. I heard you wanted songs. That’s what I’m going to give you today.

When he was offered a place at UAB, he accepted.

Voted Best Performer in a Musical by Birmingham Broadway World for her sensational performance as SpongeBob SquarePants for UAB Theatre, Serena will return to the professional theater role upon graduation. Photography: Steve Wood

UAB has been the biggest blessing, he says.

Just the faculty, the efforts they will make to [help you] to understand. It’s just crazy how willing they are to help and how much they care about us as creatives, as actual human beings separate from what we do as a career,” Serena said.

The faculty, courses, and faculty and faculty training help students on their journey to self-discovery and learning from the human experience, he says. Friends from top 10 musical theater schools will ask him what they do at UAB.

And I’m talking about business classes, what we do in dance classes, learning how to file my taxes for acting,” Serena said. Overall, I can’t say enough good things about the training and the program.

Serena came to UAB with a thirst for learning, and it didn’t stop, Accetta says. Her commitment and perseverance coupled with her heartfelt joy enabled such growth, Accetta said. I feel so lucky to have been part of his journey.

Serenas’ advice to future theater students is that you get out of it exactly what you put into it. It is directly proportional.

I’m glad I feel like I’ve gutted this place dry. Not in a negative way like, I looked for every opportunity I could, I worked way beyond my limits to get there, and it was the best decision of my life, he said . I’m really happy with how the last four years have gone and where it’s turning into.

The UAB Spring Debut will take place April 28-29 at Bartow Arena. Click here for information on the ceremony.

What would he say to his 18-year-old self?

I had to figure it out and go for it. The universe is sending you the craziest signs, and you just have to listen, Serena said.