Interview with John Leguizamo on racism in Hollywood

John Leguizamo’s Latin crusade goes back decades. Over the past 30 years, his performances and outspoken off-screen presence have fused autobiography and activism, as he delivers outspoken Latin personalities while advocating for greater representation. From his acerbic and autobiographical one-man shows (“Mambo Mama”, “Freak”, “Latin History for Morons”) to dynamic on-screen roles such as “To Wong Foo, Thanks For Everything, Julie Newman”, ” Carlito’s Way”, and “Moulin Rouge!”, Leguizamo’s character has essentially become a transferable trademark to a number of pop culture role models. In recent years, he’s played the “Bruno” in the “Encanto” earworm “We’re Not Talking About Bruno”, an obnoxious celebrity in the horror satire “The Menu” and Gor Koresh in “The Mandalorian”.

Now, Leguizamo has added another notch to his resume: TV host. With MSNBC’s “Leguizamo Does America,” the 62-year-old travels the country visiting Latino communities in cities ranging from New York to San Francisco. Leguizamo’s role model is made up of equal parts Anthony Bourdain and Rick Steves, as he touches on the history and culture of various American locations through meals and conversations with the various locals he finds there.

Related

Related

The show got off to a good start, proving that Leguizamo’s crusade for more Latino narratives in popular media hasn’t been a wild ride. After launching last week, “Leguizamo Does America” ranked second for the Sunday 10 p.m. slot, just ahead of “The Ingraham Angle” on Fox. “Fox only beat us because it’s the only right-wing show at the time,” Leguizamo said, settling into a conversation with IndieWire at 30 Rock this week. “Maybe I’ll rob some of these people.”

He spoke at length about his ongoing mission to close the gaps in Latin American representation and how his new program reflects that goal.

As a travel show, “Leguizamo Does America” ​​follows a familiar format. What did you like about it?

The travel fair is just a facade, you know what I mean? I can talk about the things that really turn me on, that are close to my heart. The best way to do this is with food, laughter, dance – and we can still smuggle in history, information, data, concepts that may be harder for people to digest .

You spend a lot of time talking about the lack of representation of Latin audiences in film and television. When did you start noticing the gap?

Ever since I was a kid, it was like a wasteland of Latin faces in the media. Of course, I knew there were glass ceilings, symbolism. I knew everything that was going on from my childhood.

How did you perceive this change when you became an actor?

Even when I was a kid going to college, I was like, “Wait a minute. How come we all pay the same tuition, and I get A’s, they don’t, and I get five calls a day to play a drug dealer because I’m Latino? It was like Jim Crow. The daily cast breakdown with available roles was like “white romantic lead, white doctor,” etc. They wouldn’t see you. When I started seeing the data, it blew my mind. I was like, “Wait a minute – we’re the largest ethnic group in America, the oldest ethnic group in America, and we have no representation?” More recently, I discovered that we represent 30% of the American box office and 4% of streaming, and that we still represent less than 2% of the faces in front of the camera. Forget behind the camera where it’s less than one percent. I started to realize that it was totally unfair. It was an aggressive exclusion.

What change do you see now?

It has changed a bit, not enough. I mean, come on: last year it was maybe 2% of leads. This year it’s three percent. It’s still not OK. We represent 20% of the population, so we should represent 20% of prospects.

David Lee/Touchstone/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

What about the role of Latin prospects in the studios?

First I saw that Latins were plentiful in New York, then I saw it when I went to Los Angeles – but not in the executive offices. Not in my agent’s office. Not in my manager’s office.

The word “diversity” is certainly used a lot in Hollywood.

It’s a big buzzword, but to what effect? I’m glad everyone else is well represented, but we’re still left out. I don’t like to compare, but either we don’t complain enough or we’re not loud enough to demand what we deserve. Some of us may not even know that we are excluded. Leaders won’t do anything unless someone calls them.

As a producer, is it difficult to present new projects through a Latin lens?

I pitch a lot of historical pieces that are incredible. I got all this historical information from the 1700s or 1800s, and I’m like, “Oh, we don’t do period stuff,” “We don’t do feel-good movies.” It’s Hollywood racism disguised as Hollywood wisdom.

What kind of challenges did you face while presenting your own TV show?

It took six years to make this show. How can I download our history in minutes? Five hundred years of being here, and we have to explain that we were the first slaves in America, that 6,000 of us were lynched or burned alive or shot here in America between 1830 and 1930. We are the only American band in which millions of us deported. I mean, how do you upload all of this to present your story? They do not understand. But Cesare Conde, NBC’s first Latin executive, and Rashida Jones, the first black female executive there, they got it and they lit it. That’s what we need: Latin executives who know our culture and can greenlight projects.

For a while, it seemed like the advent of streaming might widen the field a bit.

There’s movement everywhere, but not enough, and that’s mostly for the look. HBO dropped all Latin shows, Netflix called out all Latin shows they had, even though Nielsen just released stats for Netflix showing that Latinos are going for Latin content, Latin stars, Latin culture. They visit it. It’s up to them to support because that’s $4 billion for streaming in America alone.

What was the backstage performance on your show?

Seventy-five percent of our team was Latino, our showrunners, our writer and director. It was easy. We are nearly 70 million people in this country. It was not difficult to find Latin excellence everywhere. I mean, I found beautiful activists with no money doing the most amazing thing. I found great actors, choreographers, politicians. There are so many people doing amazing things across America without getting the flowers they deserve.

How much more of the show do you hope to make?

I would love a second season to go to Texas. I basically do my “Arroz con Pollo” tour from my one-man shows. It was 26 cities across America that are huge cities with Latino populations. This season I’ve been to six of 26. Texas has seven. I mean, El Paso, San Antonio, Austin, Dallas, Houston, Corpus Christie, McAllen, Amarillo! California has a ton too: Sacramento, Bakersfield, San Diego, LA, Oakland. Then you have Seattle, Denver, Tampa, Orlando, West Palm Beach, Boston. They are big cities and there is so much ground I want to cover. I want to talk to do a whole deep dive on Chicano culture. I am Caribbean and Colombian, but I love all my Latin culture.

There has been a wave of conservatism among Latino voters in the United States. How much have you tried to incur this eventuality?

I want to be better at this. I really want to be able to reach the other side of the aisle, but I’m not that good at it. Some of us are religious, conservative, homophobic, pro-life. I have to work on myself not to be triggered by this so much.

As a liberal, what would you like to happen to solve this problem?

The Democrats are wrong because they are not spending money on us. They don’t have Latin consultants. Bernie got it right, but so did the Republicans, unfortunately. They picked us up from stations in Spanish. Put some money in it. We hired Latin consultants to follow us.

Part of this situation is influenced by political unrest in Latin America itself.

The whole problem with Venezuela and Maduro definitely affects Florida, but all Venezuelans and Colombians are affected by it. The trigger word is “socialism” and it easily turns them red. I’m mostly concerned about the United States because that’s where I live and I only have a limited number of hours in the day to fight evil.

Getty Images

What potential do you see in a future president with Latin American roots?

It’s not Ted Cruz or Marco Rubio, but if Joaquin Castro or AOC ever make it, that would be great. Or Ritchie Torres. We will see.

When fans come to you these days, what surprises you about their relationship to your work?

Lately I’ve been getting a lot of “Thank you for fighting for us and speaking up.” It’s new. I also get it from people in the industry. Obviously, before it was Benny Blanco from the Bronx. A lot of gay people love Chi-Chi Rodriguez. Children love Sid the sloth. Others like “The Pest”. And some people mention “Mario Brothers”.

You’ve generated headlines complaining about the lack of Latin actors in the new animated movie “The Super Mario Brothers Movie.” What do you think of how this conversation went?

I said what I thought. The directors of the last one fought very hard to have inclusivity, to have me in there and it’s sad that they went backwards instead of forwards. They did not respect the times. I know it’s a big hit, but that doesn’t make it OK.

We are now talking about sequels and spin-offs. Would you consider a concert in one of them?

If they start doing the right thing and adding more inclusivity I would consider it.

“Leguizamo Does America” airs Sunday nights at 10 p.m. EST on MSNBC. It also airs on Peacock.

Register: Stay up to date with the latest film and TV news! Sign up for our email newsletters here.