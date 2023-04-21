The first honor flight of 2023 returns home | News | Daily Sun Villages

Connect with us

A cacophony of party sirens, motorcycle engines and cheers signaled the midnight return of 74 local Honor Flight Mission 58 Villages veterans.

On Wednesday, Villages Honor Flight kicked off its 2023 season with the mission, taking local veterans to see their respective war memorials and memorials in Washington, DC, at no cost to them.

That’s great, said US Navy veteran Charles Miner, choking. It’s such an honor to be able to share this with other veterans that you’ve never met before, who made sacrifices and were all equal.

At 1 a.m. Wednesday, veterans and their guardians departed for a whirlwind day in DC marked by visits to Arlington National Cemetery, the Korean and Vietnam War Memorials, the U.S. Air Force Memorial Force and to other memorials and monuments along the National Mall.

Miner and other veterans and Guardians returning from DC before 1 a.m. Thursday were welcomed home with an escort by the Village Vettes Corvette Club, local law enforcement, Village Nomads, and American Legion Post 347 Riders.

When they arrived at American Legion Station 347, a crowd of friends, family and veterans dressed patriotically with balloons, signs and American flags welcomed them home.

The sight of you all as we round that hill up there, I’ve got my Kleenex in my pocket, said Gay Harris, Mission 58 flight director and resident of the Village of Pinellas. It’s all about vets.

Since 2012, Villages Honor Flight has taken more than 2,000 local veterans on missions. Any U.S. veteran who has served at least one day on active duty is eligible to serve, and the organization serves veterans in Lake, Sumter, Marion, Citrus, and Hernando counties.

Of the 74 veterans who took part in the trip, 33 served in the US Army, 17 in the US Navy, six in the US Marine Corps and 18 in the US Air Force. These veterans served in World War II, the Korean War, the Cold War, the Vietnam War and more generally from the 1940s to the 1970s, said Duane Roemmich, Villages Honor Flight public relations and media coordinator. .

Miner was one of the Mission 58 veterans who served in the Vietnam War. The welcome he received Thursday morning was in stark contrast to the way Vietnam veterans were greeted when they returned home.

It’s mind-boggling because we certainly haven’t had a reception like this in a long time, the Village Santiago resident said.

Another of the Mission 58 veterans was Kay Watkins, who served in the United States Navy.

Watkins had previously flown in two Villages honor flights as a keeper, but this time she was able to sit back and enjoy the day on the other side.

You’ve seen it before, but it still hits you, said the DeSoto Village resident. You are always grateful. A grateful nation is always grateful and the number of people (here) who get up at midnight, I don’t know many people who would.

The next Village Honor Flight is Mission 59 with no flight on June 10.

For more information on Honor Flight Villages or to donate, visit villageshonorflight.org. The entire organization is run by volunteers and funded by donations. It costs about $600 to send a veteran on a mission, Roemmich of Collier Village said. ,

The people who work on honor flights, who go to such lengths to put this on for local veterans, they don’t get enough recognition and thanks from the community for what they do, said Undermine.

