Mini Fairies and Elves Hit Pearl Street, Glass Cannon Live Brings the Absurd to eTown and More – Boulder Daily Camera





TODAY Arrange Something strange is brewing at the Riddle Key Luxury Retirement Living Center and Golf Course, and characters emerge to tell humorous stories in Murderers, presented by the intergenerational theater group Viva at 7 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sundays at the Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut St., Boulder; $20 to $25; thedairy.org. Tributes The kings (Led Zeppelin) and queens (Queen) of arena rock reign when tribute bands Ten Years Gone and Fat Bottom Boys play the music of their heroes at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Nissis, 1455 Coal Creek Drive, Lafayette; $25; nissis.com. Games Absurd comedy and epic storytelling abound when the Glass Cannon Live tour stops for a 7 p.m. performance Friday at eTown Hall, 1535 Spruce St., Boulder; $40 to $140; etown.org. WEEKEND Music Escaping from a small town in her native West Virginia, wandering musician Sierra Ferrell has collected stories from her travels and turned them into song, and she’s headlined, with openings The Cactus Blossoms, at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Boulder Theater, 2032 14th St., Rocher; $32.50;axs.com. Popular Members of local bands come together to honor the music of Bob Dylan and Neil Young as Rolling Harvest and perform at 9 p.m. Saturday at Velvet Elk Lounge, 2037 13th St., Boulder; $10;www.velvetelklounge.com. listening room Check out award-winning local singer-songwriter Megan Burtt with her full band in a listening room-style show this weekend. Guests will be seated for the intimate event and can order beer, wine, cocktails and small plates. The Soundpost Sessions presents the show at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Times Collaborative, 338 Main St., Longmont; $18 to $20; meganburtt.com. COMING Arrange 1920s Chicago and a woman murders an unfaithful lover, setting off a tabloid storm in the musical Chicago, staged by CU College of Music Thursdays through April 30 at the Imig Music Building, 1020 18th St., Boulder; $23 to $25;cupresents.org. FREE Mother Earth Sustainable Resilient Longmont hosts the town’s 9th Annual Earth Day Celebration, filled with fun educational and entertainment activities for all from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Timberline School PK-8, 233 E. Mountain View Ave., Longmont; free;srlongmont.org. CHILDREN Parade Spring is coming with the annual Tulip Fairy and Elf Festival for toddlers and their caregivers from 1-5 p.m. Sunday on the 1300 block of Pearl Street in Boulder; free;boulderdowntown.com.

