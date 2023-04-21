WKU graduate, Broadway actor returns this summer to direct The Stephen Foster Story





BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WBKO) A Western Kentucky University graduate will return to direct this season’s production of The Stephen Foster Story, as well as The Songs of Stephen Foster and the Rodgers & Hammersteins association production Cinderella. Kentucky native and Broadway actor Bronson Norris Murphys work with The Stephen Foster Story began in 2012 when he played the titular Stephen Foster during the 2012 and 2013 seasons. In 2021 he returned to serve as Artistic Director associate, according to a press release from Heartland Communications. Although Murphy’s association with the production spans more than a decade, his love for the show dates back to his childhood. My parents took me to see the shows when I was young, and I fell in love with the idea of ​​musical storytelling and the grandeur of the amphitheater and its people, he said. I just thought everything was so elegant and classy and wonderful there. The Story of Stephen Foster has been presented at the J. Dan Talbott Amphitheater since 1959. The show is set in the mid-19th century and follows American composer Stephen Collins Foster as he finds inspiration in friends, family and the communities that surround it. The show features some of Fosters most important compositions such as Oh! Susanna, Camptown Races, Beautiful Dreamer, Hard Times (Come Again No More) and the Kentucky State Song, My Old Kentucky Home. Stephen Foster’s story captures the essence of a bygone era through song, dance, drama, jaw-dropping costumes and the picture-perfect setting of My Old Kentucky Home State Park, according to the press release. Performances will take place on select dates between June 17 and August 12. Stephen Foster Songs are scheduled to air at Nelson County High School on Saturdays at 2 p.m. from June 24 through August 5. Rodgers and Hammersteins Cinderella are scheduled Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 p.m. from July 12 through August 4. For tickets, visit www.stephenfoster.com/tickets. Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

