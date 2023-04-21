Broadway Legend Chita Rivera Dances Through Her Life in New Memoir : NPR







A fan once said that Chita Rivera had “the fastest feet on Broadway.” At 90, she is a legendary dancer and proved it in the great musicals of her time Goodbye Birdie, Can Can, Chicagoand the biggest West Side Story. Her talent as a dancer was almost as great as her birth name, which she shared with NPR in an interview: “Dolores Conchita Figueroa del Rivero. Now the rest is Montestuco Florentino Carnemacaral del Fuente.” His new eponymous memoirs Sit written with Patrick Pacheco dances through the patterns of his brilliant career. Rivera was in her mid-twenties when she got her first big break. She originated the role of Anita the Puerto Rican lover of gang leader Shark in the original 1957 Broadway version of West Side Story. “I’m the original,” she says. “I was there at the first flicker of the skirt!”

PA Other West Side Story the originals are also legends today. Conductor and composer Leonard Bernstein wrote the music. He asked Rivera to come to his apartment for an audition. Bernstein lived in a posh building on the West Side. A porter escorted her there. “I go nervously to his music room,” she recalls. “It was very bright. Lots of windows overlooking Carnegie Hall.” She had prepared herself. I learned every note of Anita’s music. But she didn’t sing it first during the audition with Bernstein. She sang the slow, mournful “My Man’s Gone Now” by Gershwin, Porgy and Bess. Then she performed Bernstein’s music. She liked him. “He was so natural, he was so normal,” she says. “I forgot who he was.” This not-rich, unflappable Puerto Rican girl who grew up in Washington, DC, showed the Grand Maestro what she could do. “Hearing him say it was good, oh! I mean, it was like saying it was awesome! Another legendary dancer and choreographer, Jerome Robbins, directed and choreographed West Side Story. Rivera came to her after training in ballet. Robbins added angles and yes, flirtatious skirts to the show.

. PA “He mixed a little jazz in there, and a hip twist, a leg twist,” she recalled. He was a demanding perfectionist, and Rivera worked his hips. “Working with Jerome Robbins was like having a father. You wanted to please your father,” she says. “You wanted to do exactly what he described. It was about pleasing the teacher. When it came time to make the first film version of West Side Story, Chita Rivera was not cast as Anita. Rita Moreno played it instead. Rivera was disappointed. But in hindsight, she says, that closed door opened many new ones during Broadway’s golden age. She played in Goodbye Birdie, Chicago And Kiss of the Spider Woman. She won Tony and Drama Desk awards, the Presidential Medal of Freedom, a Kennedy Center honor. So many honors!

. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images Even though she doesn’t think she’s a great singer (“Oh my God no!”) once on stage, or on You Tube now With her bright eyes, bright red lips and sexy shoulders, 90-year-old Dolores Conchita Figueroa del Rivero Montestuco Florentino Carnemacaral del Fuente sounds as good as she looks.

