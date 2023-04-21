The ASG Sustainability Committee prepares for the GREENOUT Music Festival after a week of environmental events GREENOUT, the ASG-sponsored music festival, is on the horizon





GREENOUT, a government-sponsored music festival of Associated Students Sustainability Committee, set to kick off with a slate of student artists Saturday at Deering Meadow. The festival, scheduled from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., is the latest event in a week-long series from ASG celebrating Earth Day. The committee said it planned the week to engage students in sustainability measures and promote environmentalism on campus. GREENOUT will feature performances by student musicians DJ Lu, Muse etc., Tavern, Cataract and Vitamin K. Participants can also participate in a deal exchange. Representatives from sustainable student organizations like Cats Who Compost and Sustainable Evanston plan to set up booths on the lawn, so attendees can learn about environmentalism. Alexis Schwartz, co-chair of the sustainability committee and a sophomore at Weinberg, said she hopes GREENOUT will motivate the student body to be more aware of their environmental footprint. “It’s something our generation really cares about as a whole,” Schwartz said. “But I think sometimes everyone just needs an extra push.” Communications junior Kay Cui – better known on campus as DJ Vitamin K – said she looks forward to creating a positive atmosphere where students can listen to music and learn about sustainability. “Being invited to attend an event that raises awareness and tries to build support for a cause is really important to me,” Cui said. Weinberg recruit Gabriela Holguin, a member of the sustainability committee, said the festival should serve as a call to action for the student body. Holguin said it saw increased activity on the Lakefill during the spring quarter, which resulted in a buildup of trash. “It’s really upsetting to see us trashing these beaches, whether it’s North Beach or South Campus Beach,” Holguin said. “Especially on South Campus, because it’s not necessarily our beach, but it’s a beach that we share with our community.” Schwartz said the festival aims to showcase the sustainability committee’s accomplishments over the past academic year. She said the committee is working on bird-safe measures, making Ryan Field zero-waste, installing energy-efficient outlets in campus buildings and increasing vegetarian and vegan options in dining halls. These projects, according to Holguin, aim to help the environment and wildlife recover from the damage that humans have inflicted on them. “We’re just trying to make Earth a place that we, along with the rest of the species, are a part of,” Holguin said. Now, Schwartz said she wants to celebrate the time and energy that committee members have put into developing and implementing sustainability measures. She said she hopes the week’s events will spark campus-wide engagement with sustainability measures and environmentalism in the future. “We also really wanted to use it to showcase the work that students are already doing,” Schwartz said. “Other students (may) not know how to get involved and how to do more.” E-mail: [email protected] Twitter: @JulianAndreone Related stories: — ASG Senate Passes Legislation to Reduce Bird Collisions with Mudd Library — ASG’s sustainability committee works for a zero-waste football stadium and other eco-friendly initiatives — District 202’s new sustainability coordinator and E-Town Sunrise students work toward a more sustainable future

