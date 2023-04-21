Mani Ratnam calls for a pause on using the word “Bollywood” to describe Hindi cinema — Transcontinental Times





INDIA: Ponniyin Selvan’s director, Mani Ratnam, the master of India’s most acclaimed filmmakers, has expressed his displeasure at projecting Hindi film industry as Bollywood. The popular director visited the second edition of the CII Dakshin Media and Entertainment Summit in Chennai, where he participated in the panel discussion. The acclaimed director claimed that more Indian language films would receive proper recognition if the Hindi film industry could stop referring to itself as Bollywood. – Advertisement – Mani Ratnam was one of the panelists who spoke about the global impact of South Indian cinema following the worldwide success of films like RRR, Pushpa: The Rise, Kantara and KGF: Chapter 2. Besides director Ponniyin Selvan, the panel includes filmmakers Vetrimaaran, Basil Joseph, and actor-director Rishabh Shetty. During the event, Mani Ratnam was interrogated,“Why is Indian cinema frequently called Bollywood in the West? »He has answered,“People will stop identifying Indian films as Bollywood if Hindi cinema stops being called Bollywood.” – Advertisement – Vetrimaaran also joined Ratnam’s same tone and replied, “The ‘woods’ don’t appeal to me. Like Bollywood and Kollywood. We have to consider it in the context of Indian film as a whole. Over 60 prominent speakers and 700 delegates from across India are expected at the two-day event, which will include actors, producers, directors, exhibitors, national OTT platform managers and social media influencers. – Advertisement – Moreover, the event also brought together renowned personalities from the film industry, such as Prem Rakshit, the Oscar-winning song choreographer Naatu Naatu of the film RRR, and Kartiki Gonsalves, the recent Oscar-winning documentary filmmaker. Also Read: Ponniyin Selvan 2 Trailer Launch: Mani Ratnams Movie Set for First Preview

