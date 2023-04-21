18 things to know about Jewish actor Ben Rosenfield

Well folks, it’s happening: “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” is in its final season. And whether you love this very Jewish show (and want to know what happens to Midge) or love to critique it (and can’t wait to never hear from “Maisel” again), it’s a really big moment.

Excitingly, this final season also includes a few new cast members. Namely, Jewish actor Ben Rosenfield, who plays an adult version of Mrs. Maisel’s son, Ethan.

Here are 18 things to know about Ben Rosenfield.

1. Ben was born on August 1, 1992 in Montclair, New Jersey to a jewish family.

2. It makes him a Leo!

3. His ancestors are from Ukraine, Romania, Denmark and Scotland.

4. His parents are both actors and his father founded the American Comedy Institute.

“[Acting] was something I fell in love with on my own and they completely believed in me and supported me,” Ben said in an interview.

5. Meet his paternal grandparents, Abe and Eda!

6. Her first “proper” role was as Tevye in her eighth-grade production of “Fiddler on the Roof.”

“It was one of the best things I’ve ever done – still to this day I would say. I have it on VHS“, he told Interview Magazine, adding: “It was between me and my best friend [for Tevye]so it got a bit controversial, but he got Lazar Wolf, which is also a big part.

7. In his youth, Ben thought of himself as “rather religious.”

“As a child, I connected deeply to my Jewish ancestry and practiced the religion faithfully, despite my family’s atheism,” he explained in 2014.

8. Ben graduated from Montclair High School in 2010, although he almost didn’t.

“I barely finished high school. I was an unhappy kid, I didn’t go to class often,” he said. told a reporter.

9. His Off-Broadway debut was in a 2011 production of the play “Through dark glass.” He played there alongside Carey Mulligan.

10. His first major television role was as Willie Thompson in “Boardwalk Empire.”

11. In 2014, Ben starred in the movie “Affluenza,” where actor Danny Burstein played his dad.

“Oh my God, Danny was one of my favorite people I’ve ever worked with. I think he’s an amazing actor. He’s amazing in film and he’s amazing on stage – not everyone can do that!”, Ben said at the time.

12. He has improvised an entire film!

In 2015, Ben starred in the movie ‘6 Years’, a film about a couple’s six-year relationship. Although filmmaker Hannah Fidell essentially wrote the outline for the film, Ben and co-star Taissa Farmiga improvised most of the lines.

“It was definitely a personal experience, a very artistic experience, a very emotional experience, making the movie,” Ben explained, continuing: “I wouldn’t compare it to therapy, but I would say there was a feeling on set – not just between me, Taissa and Hannah, but the cinematographer and his team and the costume designer. . Everyone was invested in the story being told.

13. Ben released a folk music album in 2017!

<a href="https://benrosenfield.bandcamp.com/album/dum-die">dum die by Ben Rosenfield</a>

14. He’s on Twitter to ask the real questions:

Will I ever leave home? — Ben Rosenfield (@benarosenfield) May 26, 2017

15. You can learn more about his creative process in this podcast episode!

16. Ben played John Schlafly, the closeted son of Phyllis Schlafly, in “Mrs. America.” Click here to see what his character looked like in real life!

17. In 2021, he starred in the movie “Mark, Mary and a few other people», a film about a couple in an open marriage. Oh la la !

18. Check out these photos of Ben’s appearance as Ethan Maisel in “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”: