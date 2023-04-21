Entertainment
Motown legend launches with first new album in nearly a decade – Macomb Daily
While chatting with reporters at a Motown Museum event last August in Detroit, Smokey Robinson revealed he was wrapping up work on a new album.
Is that the title? “Gasmes.”
Say what?!
“I know,” Robinson, 83, said eight months later via Zoom from his Los Angeles home, recalling the surprised, questioning looks that followed. “I did it to make it controversial. Many people, upon discovering the title, asked me what it was. I want people to hear it. You have to get it. You have to listen to it to see what “Gasms” is. All songs have a connotation.
“You gotta hear it, man.”
“Gasms,” Robinson’s first new album in nearly a decade, will be available to everyone on Friday, April 28. It’s the latest batch of music from the Motown legend, a triple threat (performer, songwriter, producer) who’s been responsible for myriad lasting hits on his own and with his band, the Miracles, as well as Temptations, Mary Wells, the Marvelettes, Marvin Gaye and others. And by writing six of the album’s nine tracks, Robinson demonstrates that music continues to bring him as much joy today as when the Miracles released their first single, “Got a Job,” 65 years ago, so that he was only 18 years old.
And joy, he says, is what “Gasms” is.
“A gasm is a joy,” says Robinson, who also produced or co-produced all of the songs. “It’s something that makes you feel good, so that’s exactly what I’m talking about. I want people to put on ‘Gasms’ and have sex…but it’s not just that. A gasm is anything that gives you joy.
“Gasms,” Robinson’s 25th solo album since leaving Miracles in 1972, took years to prepare. One track, “I Keep Calling You,” has been around for 20 years, he says. And one of the tracks he didn’t write, “Beside You,” features the Chicago doo-wop band the Flamingos, which Robinson was introduced to at age 12 on the juke- box at a corner soda store near his home. in Detroit.
“A young lady from Chicago played it for me, and I’ve always loved that song,” Robinson recalled. “And Aretha Franklin was there too. My regret about this particular recording is that she never got to hear it. I recorded it before it came on; it just wasn’t over. Then she got sick, so I never got a chance to let her hear it. I wanted Aretha to hear it so badly because we’ve loved that song since we were kids.
Regarding his long career, Robinson considers “Gasms” “just what I do today, man,” part of a rich creative lineage that saw him inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame and receive a National Medal of Arts and Kennedy Center Honor. In February, he and Motown founder Berry Gordy Jr., whom Robinson still considers “my best friend,” were honored as MusiCares People of the Year at the Grammy Awards week in Los Angeles, and Robinson performed “Tears of a Clown” with Stevie Wonder. at the Grammys ceremony.
“I’m not the retro type,” says Robinson. “I’m retro in that I wanted (‘Gasms’) to have a bit of that old feeling, but in terms of comparing it and going back and trying to top something that I’ve done before , I’m not doing this. More than likely, when you try to do this, you’re not going to accomplish it, anyway.
“So I’m not trying to top ‘Cruisin’, you know? I try to make new music that people will like and accept, just like those old songs. I always try to anticipate and think about the future.
Robinson is already looking beyond “Gasms”, in fact. A script has been completed for a biopic that’s “taking the next steps on that,” and he’s been approached for a musical that could join “Motown: The Musical” and “Ain’t Too Proud” from Gordy. The life and times of the temptations.
“It feels like 65, but then it’s also like overnight,” Robinson says. “If I think about all the things I remember, it seems like an eternity. But where we are today, it seems like everything was yesterday, you know. When I go back to Hitsville in Detroit and look at all the pictures there, 80% of those people are gone. So it’s a sobering thought, but it’s something we have to accept.
“My dad used to say to me, ‘Boy, time flies!’ and I would say, ‘Oh dad, please…’ But, you know he was right! (Laughs)
|
Sources
2/ https://www.macombdaily.com/2023/04/21/motown-legend-fires-up-with-first-new-album-in-nearly-a-decade/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Desperate Macron could be Xi’s pawn in Ukraine peace bid
- The United States will begin training Ukrainian troops on the Abrams tank
- Motown legend launches with first new album in nearly a decade – Macomb Daily
- With a fashion show on 04/20, the Smokewear Label Sundae School aims higher
- Google Pixel 7a was told to get Face Unlock feature from Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro
- After Ukraine Defense Contact Group, Austin Reminds Members of Their Impact > US Department of Defense > Department of Defense News
- WHO publishes the largest global collection of data on health inequality
- How bullying became Westminster’s latest culture war – POLITICO
- Weather Service issues tornado warning for Hollywood, Dania Beach Sun Sentinel
- #50 Men’s Tennis Hunting Ivy Title vs. #10 Harvard (Sat), Dartmouth (Sun)
- Wall Street stays calm, P&G wins
- Brentwood News | City of Brentwood