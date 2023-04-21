Motown legend launches with first new album in nearly a decade – Macomb Daily

While chatting with reporters at a Motown Museum event last August in Detroit, Smokey Robinson revealed he was wrapping up work on a new album.

Is that the title? “Gasmes.”

Say what?!

“I know,” Robinson, 83, said eight months later via Zoom from his Los Angeles home, recalling the surprised, questioning looks that followed. “I did it to make it controversial. Many people, upon discovering the title, asked me what it was. I want people to hear it. You have to get it. You have to listen to it to see what “Gasms” is. All songs have a connotation.

“You gotta hear it, man.”

“Gasms,” Robinson’s first new album in nearly a decade, will be available to everyone on Friday, April 28. It’s the latest batch of music from the Motown legend, a triple threat (performer, songwriter, producer) who’s been responsible for myriad lasting hits on his own and with his band, the Miracles, as well as Temptations, Mary Wells, the Marvelettes, Marvin Gaye and others. And by writing six of the album’s nine tracks, Robinson demonstrates that music continues to bring him as much joy today as when the Miracles released their first single, “Got a Job,” 65 years ago, so that he was only 18 years old.

And joy, he says, is what “Gasms” is.

“A gasm is a joy,” says Robinson, who also produced or co-produced all of the songs. “It’s something that makes you feel good, so that’s exactly what I’m talking about. I want people to put on ‘Gasms’ and have sex…but it’s not just that. A gasm is anything that gives you joy.

“Gasms,” Robinson’s 25th solo album since leaving Miracles in 1972, took years to prepare. One track, “I Keep Calling You,” has been around for 20 years, he says. And one of the tracks he didn’t write, “Beside You,” features the Chicago doo-wop band the Flamingos, which Robinson was introduced to at age 12 on the juke- box at a corner soda store near his home. in Detroit.

“A young lady from Chicago played it for me, and I’ve always loved that song,” Robinson recalled. “And Aretha Franklin was there too. My regret about this particular recording is that she never got to hear it. I recorded it before it came on; it just wasn’t over. Then she got sick, so I never got a chance to let her hear it. I wanted Aretha to hear it so badly because we’ve loved that song since we were kids.

Regarding his long career, Robinson considers “Gasms” “just what I do today, man,” part of a rich creative lineage that saw him inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame and receive a National Medal of Arts and Kennedy Center Honor. In February, he and Motown founder Berry Gordy Jr., whom Robinson still considers “my best friend,” were honored as MusiCares People of the Year at the Grammy Awards week in Los Angeles, and Robinson performed “Tears of a Clown” with Stevie Wonder. at the Grammys ceremony.

“I’m not the retro type,” says Robinson. “I’m retro in that I wanted (‘Gasms’) to have a bit of that old feeling, but in terms of comparing it and going back and trying to top something that I’ve done before , I’m not doing this. More than likely, when you try to do this, you’re not going to accomplish it, anyway.

“So I’m not trying to top ‘Cruisin’, you know? I try to make new music that people will like and accept, just like those old songs. I always try to anticipate and think about the future.

Robinson is already looking beyond “Gasms”, in fact. A script has been completed for a biopic that’s “taking the next steps on that,” and he’s been approached for a musical that could join “Motown: The Musical” and “Ain’t Too Proud” from Gordy. The life and times of the temptations.

“It feels like 65, but then it’s also like overnight,” Robinson says. “If I think about all the things I remember, it seems like an eternity. But where we are today, it seems like everything was yesterday, you know. When I go back to Hitsville in Detroit and look at all the pictures there, 80% of those people are gone. So it’s a sobering thought, but it’s something we have to accept.

“My dad used to say to me, ‘Boy, time flies!’ and I would say, ‘Oh dad, please…’ But, you know he was right! (Laughs)