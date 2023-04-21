Entertainment
From Irrfan Khan’s latest film to Bollywood celebrities who were at the Apple Store launch, we’ve got it all in our E Round-up!
E Round-up is back to bring you all the entertainment industry updates, so without further ado, let’s get started!
In this week’s E Round-up, we have details on all the new content coming soon! Starting with Sonakshi Sinha And At Vijay Verma new Serie coating which will premiere on Prime Video next month. We’ll all see the legendary Irrfan Khan one last time on the big screen in his movie The Scorpion Song will be released next week. Mumbai’s first Apple Store was launched this week and Tim Cook met many Bollywood celebrities at the event. One of White Lotus’ fan-favorite characters will be revisited in the new season of the show.
Read about all this and more that happened during the week!
Sonakshi Sinha and Vijay Verma with Dahaad premiering on Prime Video from May 12
Prime Video, India’s most beloved entertainment destination, today announced the upcoming launch of its crime drama, the Amazon Original series,coating.After becoming the first Indian series to premiere at the Berlinale International Film Festival earlier this year,coatingwill now premiere on Prime Video on May 12, 2023. The series is created byReema KagtiAndZoya Akhtar produced by Excel Media & Entertainment and Tiger Baby, and featuresSonakshi Sinha, Vijay Verma, Gulshan Deviah And Sohum Shahon your mind.
Natasha Rothwell Will Revive Her Character For White Lotus Season 3
Natasha Rothwell Who’s playing Belinda Lindsey in White Lotus season 1 became a fan favorite after the show. The creators have confirmed that she will indeed be returning for the upcoming season with more screen time for her character. It was announced earlier that the show will take place in Tokyo for the new season.
The Twilight saga will be made into a television series
bella And Edward fans are excited again as the franchise will now become a series. Twilight: Breaking Dawn part 2 which ended in 2017 returns 6 years later as the creators felt there were still a lot of stories to tell.
Aziz Ansari to Direct New Feature Film Titled Good Fortune Starring Seth Rogan and Keanu Reeves
With little to be revealed story-wise, the film will feature Hollywood actors Keanu Reeves And Seth Rogen. Lions Gate will produce the project and the actor Aziz Ansari will lead the two talent powers.
Diljith Dosanjh performed at Coachella this weekend and becomes the first Punjabi singer to do so
Diljit Dosanjh added an additional pen to his prize list by resuming Coachella with its vibrant energy. He wore a black kurta-tamba as well as a black turban. Coachella is a music festival that takes place every year in Indio, California.
Matt Damon and Pedro Pascal to Star in Upcoming Comedy Film Drive Away Dolls
Director of Ethan Cohen with Margaret Qualley, Geraldine Vishwanathan, Pedro Pascal And Matt Damon. The comedy film will premiere on September 22 and Universal Pictures will produce the film. Dolls to gorevolves around Jamie, a free spirit goes through a new breakup with a girlfriend and her friend Marian who desperately needs to relax decides to try something new. Looking for a fresh start, the two embark on an impromptu road trip to Tallahassee.
The trailer for Irrfan Khan’s latest film, The Song of Scorpions, has been released
The manufacturers of The Scorpion Song this will be the last time we will see the deceased Irfan Khan onscreen has finally released its trailer. The film also features Tillotoma Shome next to Irfan Khan and the film also features Waheeda Rehman And Golshifteh Farhani in pivotal roles. The film will premiere at the 70th Locarno Film Festival in Locarno, Switzerland.
Bollywood celebrities attend Apple Store launch in Mumbai
Apple CEO Tim Cook was in Mumbai recently for the launch of the Apple Store. Many Bollywood celebrities attended the event. Madhuri Dixit, Boney Kapoor, Neha Dhupia, Sonam Kapoor, Mouni Roy, Raveena Tandon and even the living legend AR Rahman was at launch.
Pamela Chopra, wife of Yash Chopra, dies aged 74
by Yash Chopra wife passed away this morning. Yash Raj Movies released a statement after his death saying “His cremation took place at 11 a.m. today in Mumbai. We are grateful for your prayers and the family would like to request privacy at this time of deep sadness and reflection,” .
Fast X will be the last film in the Fast and Furious franchise
Wine Dieselthe character At Dominique’s the arc will end with x fast which is officially titled Fast and Furious 10. The story will be divided into two parts and the first part will be released on May 19. Louis Letterier will direct the film.
Well, that concludes our E Round-up!
For more entertainment content follow us@socialketchupbinge
