Last weekend to catch ‘Seven Deadly Sins’ at R Gallery, ‘Word Play’ celebrates poetry at Firehouse and more – Boulder Daily Camera

15th Street Gallery: Featuring works by Denver artist Tony Ortega; open by appointment only; 1708 15th St., Boulder; 15thstreetgalleryboulder.com

Ana’s Art Gallery: Art from local, African and Caribbean artists; 12pm-5pm Tuesday to Sunday; 1100 Spruce Street, Boulder; anasartgallery.com.

Artistic pieces: Nonprofit creative reuse center with arts and crafts supplies; 3080 Valmont Street, Boulder; artpartsboulder.org.

Art Source International: Old maps, old prints and posters; 1237 Pearl Street, Boulder; artsourceinternational.com.

Boulder Museum of Contemporary Art: “Familiar Unknown, Unfamiliar Familiar,” Daniel M. Granitto’s paintings feature old and new works that delve into new color studies, on display Monday through August 6; “Returning Home,” murals by visual artists Cindy Loya and Victor Escobedo are paired with Motus Theater’s UndocuAmerica monologues Kiara Chvez and Cristian Solano-Crdova, on display through Thursday; “4,” featuring works by Roaring Fork Valley artists Richard Carter, Jody Guralnick, Charmaine Locke and James Surls, through May 29; Mia Mulvay’s “Albedo Effect” sculpture on display outside the gallery until June 30, 2024; 1750 13th St., Boulder; bmoca.org.

BMoCA and Macky: “Beyond the male gaze”, the works of Jerrie Hurd seek beauty in the human figure while avoiding objectification, until May 26; Macky Auditorium, 1595 Pleasant St., #104, CU Boulder campus; bmoca.org.

Coffee I will: “It’s all in your head”, conceptual and personal exhibition with work by students from the Boulder secondary school. There will be an artist talk for the exhibit at 5 p.m. Thursday; until May 13; Cafe Aion, 1235 Pennsylvania Ave., Boulder; boulderartassociation.org.

Canyon Theater and Gallery: The BVSD Student Art Exhibit features works from kindergarten through eighth grade, through May 7; “Wise Women and Magnificent Men: Over 50 in Boulder County,” Robin Salcido looks at influential members of the community, through May 26; “A Tribute to Marshall: Painting My Way Through Healing,” works by Anne Gifford, on view through Monday; Our Wishes, Alejandra Abad’s response to COVID-19 in a textile exhibition, until July 31; Main Library, 1001 Arapahoe Ave., Boulder; boulderlibrary.org/exhibitions.

Collective Community Arts Center: “Sync”, an exhibition of video art, prints and textile pieces. There will be a performance by Phillip David Stearns at 4 p.m. Saturday; until April 30; 201 N. Public Road, Lafayette; lafayetteco.gov.

Dairy Arts Center:Boulder Valley School District exhibit, featuring work by high school students and art teachers, through May 6; 2590 Walnut St., Boulder; thedairy.org.

East window: “Frame”, a series of literary fairs organized by Sarah Elizabeth Schantz and Toni Oswald, until December 2023; Resilience and Resistance and Our Backs Hold Our Stories feature photography by queer Indigenous photographer Kali Spitzer, through June 28; The showcase exhibition features works by activist artist Sue Coe, through June 28; 4550 Broadway, Suite C-3B2, Boulder; eastwindow.org.

Eldorado Springs Art Center: Art gallery and sculpture garden in the foothills; 8 Chesebro Way, Eldorado Springs; eldoradospringsartcenter.com.

The gallery at the bus stop: The NoBo Art District Members’ Exhibition features over 65 artists, a community art project, music and dance performances, an artist talk and live music, through April 29; 6 p.m. Friday; 4895 N. Broadway, Boulder; noboartdistrict.org.

HiFi Jones Studio & Gallery: Pop culture art mashups made from salvaged vinyl records and books by Jonathan Hanst; 209 E. Simpson St., Lafayette; hifijones.com.

Louisville Arts Association: Spring 2023 Member Lounge Reception at 6 p.m. Thursday, open through Sunday; Louisville Center for the Arts, 801 Grant Ave., Louisville; louisvilleartassociation.org.

Messinger Gallery: Art exhibited by Julie Havel who expresses her passion and spirit through art; Messinger Gallery at Boulder JCC, 6007 Oreg Ave., Boulder; boulderjcc.org.

Boulder Museum: “Beer here!” Brewing the New West” takes a look at Colorado’s beer history and features a mock lounge for the museum’s happy hours, through Sept. 3; “The Story of Boulder Dushanbe Teahouse,” follows the evolution of the teahouse, which is the only authentic Persian teahouse in North America, open until June 18; 2205 Broadway, Boulder; museumofboulder.org.

Naropa University Art Galleries: Nalanda Campus, 6287 Arapahoe Ave. : Cube Gallery has local and international artists; Nalanda Gallery hosts guest artists and student exhibitions, Lounge Gallery operated by students. Arapahoe Campus, 2130 Arapahoe Ave. : Lincoln Gallery showcases local and regional artists. Paramita Campus, 3285 30th St.: Paramita Gallery features works in all media by regional artists; bit.ly/naropaart

Art by Phil Lewis: From t-shirts to custom snowboards and prints to laser engraving, the work of visionary artists is on display and for sale; 2034 Pearl Street, Unit 102, Boulder; phillewisart.com.

POPULAR! Gallery: Open Studios, an artist-owned pop-up art and gift gallery, offers a unique mix of works by Boulder County artists for sale; on 11th Street and Pearl Street, just south of Fjllrven; popgalleryboulder.com.

Gallery R: “Seven Deadly Sins” features local artists who explore lust, pride, envy, anger, gluttony, laziness and greed through their work, through Sunday; 2027 Broadway, Boulder; rgallery.art.

Rembrandt Court: Indigenous, local and national art; 1301 Spruce Street, Boulder; 303-301-2972; rembrandtyard.com.

Sanctuary Art Gallery: The ‘Celebrating Women’ exhibition explores women scientists, housewives, dancers and activists and tackles topics ranging from abuse and inequality to hope and healing, through May 21; First United Methodist Church, 1421 Spruce St., Boulder; sanctuaryartgallery.art.

Shark ink: The new Field Lines color lithograph, by Terry Maker, is inspired by the electromagnetic lines described in the scientific and mathematical literature; 550 Blue Mountain Road, Lyon; sharksink.com.

UC Art Museum:“Onward and Upward: Shark’s Ink,” a collection of prints and lithographs, through July; “Lasting Impressions,” the museum’s collection of 1940s American prints through June; 1085 18th St., Boulder; cuartmuseum.colorado.edu.

University of Colorado Museum of Natural History: Various galleries that focus on natural and human history include: Discovery Corner, hands-on activities for kids, BioLounge, with a cafe and biodiversity exhibits, and the Anthropology Room, which houses a collection of ancient stone tools found in a rock; CU Boulder Henderson Building, 15th and Broadway, Boulder; colorado.edu/cumuseum.

For advice on opportunities, grant information and art news, visit Boulder County Arts Alliance To bouldercountyarts.org.

Longmont area

Fire Station Art Center: “Augmented Organics,” features the work of Cheryl Coon, Eleanor Sabin and Alexandra Christen-Muoz exploring the extraordinary power of humanity to shape our environments, through June 4; “Word Play: A Month of Poetry Collaboration” celebrates the connection between the visual arts and the written word. There will be a presentation of artists and writers at 3 p.m. Sunday; “Studio 64: Megan Morgan”, works with two mediums: repurposed burlap and tusche washes. There will be an artist’s workshop at 6 p.m. Wednesday on gelatin printing; 667 Fourth Avenue, Longmont; firehouseart.org.

The large frame: The Longmont Artists Guild Members’ Lounge showcases work by local artists in a variety of mediums, including watercolors, pastels, oils, photography and mixed media, through May 5; 430 Main Street, Longmont; longmont.thegreatframeup.com.

Longmont Museum: “Duality: Contemporary Works by Indigenous Artists,” features modern art by Indigenous artists, through May 14; 400 Quail Road, Longmont; longmontmuseum.org.

Osmosis Gallery: “Our Everyday Lives,” features Colorado street scenes captured by Scott Roebuck that will transport viewers to various moments that might otherwise go unnoticed; 290 Second Avenue, Niwot; osmosisartgallery.com.

Walnut Gallery: Features the work of over 50 artists in a wide range of media; 364 Main Street, Longmont; thewalnutgallery.com.

Northern Colorado

Estes Park Art Center: Capturing the Light, features pastels and oil paintings by Lydia Pottoff and photographs by Curtis Ghent, through Monday; 517 Big Thompson Avenue, Estes Park; artcenterofestes.com.

Contemporary Art Center: “Ternary,” works by Kristina Davies, Jazz Holmes and Jen Starling; “CHROMOPHOBIA”, art of

Elizabeth Suriani; 310 N. Railroad Ave., Loveland; artworksloveland.org.

Colombina Gallery: More than 800 pieces from the National Sculpture Guild adorn a garden with local paintings on display inside; 2683 N. Taft Ave., Loveland; columbinegallery.com.

Independence Gallery: Bustling gallery showcasing local artists and rotating exhibitions; 233 E. 4th St., Loveland; independencegallery.com.

Lincoln Gallery: Art gallery featuring works by members of the Thompson Valley Art League; 429 Lincoln Ave, Loveland; lincolngallery.com

Lone Tree Antiques and Fine Art Gallery: Features Native American art, jewelry and artifacts, Pueblo pottery, beads and more; 115 1st St., Eaton; lonetreeantiques.com.

Loveland Museum: “Contained” explores the environmental impact of water containers, on display until June 25; “Johanna Mueller, Printmaker,” features work by the Greeley-based artist, through April 30; “NEW YORK/NEW YORK: Mid-Century Avant-Garde,” loans of paintings, sculptures and prints from museums, galleries and private collections, through Sunday; 503 N. Lincoln Ave., Loveland; lovelandmuseumgallery.org.

Did we miss your exhibition? Please email [email protected] with “art listings” in the subject line.