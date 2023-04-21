Entertainment
Last weekend to catch ‘Seven Deadly Sins’ at R Gallery, ‘Word Play’ celebrates poetry at Firehouse and more – Boulder Daily Camera
Block area
15th Street Gallery: Featuring works by Denver artist Tony Ortega; open by appointment only; 1708 15th St., Boulder; 15thstreetgalleryboulder.com
Ana’s Art Gallery: Art from local, African and Caribbean artists; 12pm-5pm Tuesday to Sunday; 1100 Spruce Street, Boulder; anasartgallery.com.
Artistic pieces: Nonprofit creative reuse center with arts and crafts supplies; 3080 Valmont Street, Boulder; artpartsboulder.org.
Art Source International: Old maps, old prints and posters; 1237 Pearl Street, Boulder; artsourceinternational.com.
Boulder Museum of Contemporary Art: “Familiar Unknown, Unfamiliar Familiar,” Daniel M. Granitto’s paintings feature old and new works that delve into new color studies, on display Monday through August 6; “Returning Home,” murals by visual artists Cindy Loya and Victor Escobedo are paired with Motus Theater’s UndocuAmerica monologues Kiara Chvez and Cristian Solano-Crdova, on display through Thursday; “4,” featuring works by Roaring Fork Valley artists Richard Carter, Jody Guralnick, Charmaine Locke and James Surls, through May 29; Mia Mulvay’s “Albedo Effect” sculpture on display outside the gallery until June 30, 2024; 1750 13th St., Boulder; bmoca.org.
BMoCA and Macky: “Beyond the male gaze”, the works of Jerrie Hurd seek beauty in the human figure while avoiding objectification, until May 26; Macky Auditorium, 1595 Pleasant St., #104, CU Boulder campus; bmoca.org.
Coffee I will: “It’s all in your head”, conceptual and personal exhibition with work by students from the Boulder secondary school. There will be an artist talk for the exhibit at 5 p.m. Thursday; until May 13; Cafe Aion, 1235 Pennsylvania Ave., Boulder; boulderartassociation.org.
Canyon Theater and Gallery: The BVSD Student Art Exhibit features works from kindergarten through eighth grade, through May 7; “Wise Women and Magnificent Men: Over 50 in Boulder County,” Robin Salcido looks at influential members of the community, through May 26; “A Tribute to Marshall: Painting My Way Through Healing,” works by Anne Gifford, on view through Monday; Our Wishes, Alejandra Abad’s response to COVID-19 in a textile exhibition, until July 31; Main Library, 1001 Arapahoe Ave., Boulder; boulderlibrary.org/exhibitions.
Collective Community Arts Center: “Sync”, an exhibition of video art, prints and textile pieces. There will be a performance by Phillip David Stearns at 4 p.m. Saturday; until April 30; 201 N. Public Road, Lafayette; lafayetteco.gov.
Dairy Arts Center:Boulder Valley School District exhibit, featuring work by high school students and art teachers, through May 6; 2590 Walnut St., Boulder; thedairy.org.
East window: “Frame”, a series of literary fairs organized by Sarah Elizabeth Schantz and Toni Oswald, until December 2023; Resilience and Resistance and Our Backs Hold Our Stories feature photography by queer Indigenous photographer Kali Spitzer, through June 28; The showcase exhibition features works by activist artist Sue Coe, through June 28; 4550 Broadway, Suite C-3B2, Boulder; eastwindow.org.
Eldorado Springs Art Center: Art gallery and sculpture garden in the foothills; 8 Chesebro Way, Eldorado Springs; eldoradospringsartcenter.com.
The gallery at the bus stop: The NoBo Art District Members’ Exhibition features over 65 artists, a community art project, music and dance performances, an artist talk and live music, through April 29; 6 p.m. Friday; 4895 N. Broadway, Boulder; noboartdistrict.org.
HiFi Jones Studio & Gallery: Pop culture art mashups made from salvaged vinyl records and books by Jonathan Hanst; 209 E. Simpson St., Lafayette; hifijones.com.
Louisville Arts Association: Spring 2023 Member Lounge Reception at 6 p.m. Thursday, open through Sunday; Louisville Center for the Arts, 801 Grant Ave., Louisville; louisvilleartassociation.org.
Messinger Gallery: Art exhibited by Julie Havel who expresses her passion and spirit through art; Messinger Gallery at Boulder JCC, 6007 Oreg Ave., Boulder; boulderjcc.org.
Boulder Museum: “Beer here!” Brewing the New West” takes a look at Colorado’s beer history and features a mock lounge for the museum’s happy hours, through Sept. 3; “The Story of Boulder Dushanbe Teahouse,” follows the evolution of the teahouse, which is the only authentic Persian teahouse in North America, open until June 18; 2205 Broadway, Boulder; museumofboulder.org.
Naropa University Art Galleries: Nalanda Campus, 6287 Arapahoe Ave. : Cube Gallery has local and international artists; Nalanda Gallery hosts guest artists and student exhibitions, Lounge Gallery operated by students. Arapahoe Campus, 2130 Arapahoe Ave. : Lincoln Gallery showcases local and regional artists. Paramita Campus, 3285 30th St.: Paramita Gallery features works in all media by regional artists; bit.ly/naropaart
Art by Phil Lewis: From t-shirts to custom snowboards and prints to laser engraving, the work of visionary artists is on display and for sale; 2034 Pearl Street, Unit 102, Boulder; phillewisart.com.
POPULAR! Gallery: Open Studios, an artist-owned pop-up art and gift gallery, offers a unique mix of works by Boulder County artists for sale; on 11th Street and Pearl Street, just south of Fjllrven; popgalleryboulder.com.
Gallery R: “Seven Deadly Sins” features local artists who explore lust, pride, envy, anger, gluttony, laziness and greed through their work, through Sunday; 2027 Broadway, Boulder; rgallery.art.
Rembrandt Court: Indigenous, local and national art; 1301 Spruce Street, Boulder; 303-301-2972; rembrandtyard.com.
Sanctuary Art Gallery: The ‘Celebrating Women’ exhibition explores women scientists, housewives, dancers and activists and tackles topics ranging from abuse and inequality to hope and healing, through May 21; First United Methodist Church, 1421 Spruce St., Boulder; sanctuaryartgallery.art.
Shark ink: The new Field Lines color lithograph, by Terry Maker, is inspired by the electromagnetic lines described in the scientific and mathematical literature; 550 Blue Mountain Road, Lyon; sharksink.com.
UC Art Museum:“Onward and Upward: Shark’s Ink,” a collection of prints and lithographs, through July; “Lasting Impressions,” the museum’s collection of 1940s American prints through June; 1085 18th St., Boulder; cuartmuseum.colorado.edu.
University of Colorado Museum of Natural History: Various galleries that focus on natural and human history include: Discovery Corner, hands-on activities for kids, BioLounge, with a cafe and biodiversity exhibits, and the Anthropology Room, which houses a collection of ancient stone tools found in a rock; CU Boulder Henderson Building, 15th and Broadway, Boulder; colorado.edu/cumuseum.
For advice on opportunities, grant information and art news, visit Boulder County Arts Alliance To bouldercountyarts.org.
Longmont area
Fire Station Art Center: “Augmented Organics,” features the work of Cheryl Coon, Eleanor Sabin and Alexandra Christen-Muoz exploring the extraordinary power of humanity to shape our environments, through June 4; “Word Play: A Month of Poetry Collaboration” celebrates the connection between the visual arts and the written word. There will be a presentation of artists and writers at 3 p.m. Sunday; “Studio 64: Megan Morgan”, works with two mediums: repurposed burlap and tusche washes. There will be an artist’s workshop at 6 p.m. Wednesday on gelatin printing; 667 Fourth Avenue, Longmont; firehouseart.org.
The large frame: The Longmont Artists Guild Members’ Lounge showcases work by local artists in a variety of mediums, including watercolors, pastels, oils, photography and mixed media, through May 5; 430 Main Street, Longmont; longmont.thegreatframeup.com.
Longmont Museum: “Duality: Contemporary Works by Indigenous Artists,” features modern art by Indigenous artists, through May 14; 400 Quail Road, Longmont; longmontmuseum.org.
Osmosis Gallery: “Our Everyday Lives,” features Colorado street scenes captured by Scott Roebuck that will transport viewers to various moments that might otherwise go unnoticed; 290 Second Avenue, Niwot; osmosisartgallery.com.
Walnut Gallery: Features the work of over 50 artists in a wide range of media; 364 Main Street, Longmont; thewalnutgallery.com.
Northern Colorado
Estes Park Art Center: Capturing the Light, features pastels and oil paintings by Lydia Pottoff and photographs by Curtis Ghent, through Monday; 517 Big Thompson Avenue, Estes Park; artcenterofestes.com.
Contemporary Art Center: “Ternary,” works by Kristina Davies, Jazz Holmes and Jen Starling; “CHROMOPHOBIA”, art of
Elizabeth Suriani; 310 N. Railroad Ave., Loveland; artworksloveland.org.
Colombina Gallery: More than 800 pieces from the National Sculpture Guild adorn a garden with local paintings on display inside; 2683 N. Taft Ave., Loveland; columbinegallery.com.
Independence Gallery: Bustling gallery showcasing local artists and rotating exhibitions; 233 E. 4th St., Loveland; independencegallery.com.
Lincoln Gallery: Art gallery featuring works by members of the Thompson Valley Art League; 429 Lincoln Ave, Loveland; lincolngallery.com
Lone Tree Antiques and Fine Art Gallery: Features Native American art, jewelry and artifacts, Pueblo pottery, beads and more; 115 1st St., Eaton; lonetreeantiques.com.
Loveland Museum: “Contained” explores the environmental impact of water containers, on display until June 25; “Johanna Mueller, Printmaker,” features work by the Greeley-based artist, through April 30; “NEW YORK/NEW YORK: Mid-Century Avant-Garde,” loans of paintings, sculptures and prints from museums, galleries and private collections, through Sunday; 503 N. Lincoln Ave., Loveland; lovelandmuseumgallery.org.
Did we miss your exhibition? Please email [email protected] with “art listings” in the subject line.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dailycamera.com/2023/04/21/week-in-art-last-weekend-to-catch-seven-deadly-sins-at-r-gallery-word-play-celebrates-poetry-at-firehouse-and-more
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- ASEAN news headlines at 9 p.m. on Friday, April 21
- Iran says its US submarine forced its navy to surface as it entered the gulf
- Last weekend to catch ‘Seven Deadly Sins’ at R Gallery, ‘Word Play’ celebrates poetry at Firehouse and more – Boulder Daily Camera
- Men’s Tennis Cruises To 4-1 Win Over #4 Radford In Big South Semifinals; Advance to first appearance in title match
- Here you can find real free credit reports. don’t google it.
- A new code means employers must protect workers’ mental health. But will it work?
- Tracking Rapidly Changing Patterns of Suicidal Ideation – Harvard Gazette
- The earthquake struck 25 miles from the North Carolina border in Tennessee
- Alec Baldwin Concludes ‘Hollywood Heist’ As ‘Rust’ Charges Drop – Deadline
- Shop Stylish Spring Dresses Under $50 At Nordstrom Now
- Leigh Sparks Named Top Retail Influencer | Almost
- Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd