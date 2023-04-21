Bollywood Roundup: Kriti Sanon, Sonam Kapoor, Siyami Kher, and more…

– Advertisement –

Kriti Sanon is excited to dig poha, jalebis ahead of Indore visit

Mumbai– Actress Kriti Sanon is ready to fly to Indore for an event and couldn’t be more excited to travel to the city as she will not only get to meet her fans but also savor the delicacies of Indori .

Kriti said, “I went to Indore to promote my movies, but this time I’m mostly going there to meet my Indori fans and interact with them in a fun session. I remember being amazed and impressed by the cleanliness and beauty of the city. Indore is a great example for other cities to follow when it comes to waste management and cleanliness.

“I also like the energy and the food of the city. Even though I will only be there for a few hours, I will sneak around a bit to have the famous Poha, Ratlami Sev and Jalebis.”

On the work side, Kriti will next be seen in “The Crew” opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu. She also has ‘Adipurush’ which is slated for release in August, an upcoming untitled opposite Shahid Kapoor which will be released in October and ‘Ganapath’ opposite Tiger Shroff which will be released the same month.

“I find sarees more comfortable to wear in the Indian heat,” says Sonam Kapoor

Mumbai– Bollywood actress, Sonam Kapoor, who was seen at the IPL match with Apple CEO Tim Cook, has explained why she chose to wear a saree for the match – because it’s comfortable.

Sonam along with her husband Anand Ahuja and Tim Cook went to watch the game between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders on Thursday. The fashion diva wore a “simple linen saree” and added an extra boost with “vintage jewelry.”

She captioned the image: “In a simple linen saree with vintage jewellery. I find the most comfortable sarees to wear in the Indian heat. Thank you @anavila_m for making some of the most chic and beautiful sarees who scream simplicity.

Moreover, Sonam is currently enjoying being the new mother of her son Vayu.

Sonam and Anand got married on May 8, 2018 after dating for a few years. They welcomed their son Vayu on August 20, 2022.

Siayami Kher and Angad Bedi bonded over a common passion for cricket on the sets of “Ghoomer”

Mumbai– Actress Siayami Kher, who will soon share screen space with Angad Bedi in director R. Balkis’ upcoming film “Ghoomer”, has many common interests like fitness and sports with her co-actor. The two, who portray each other in the film, were often seen exchanging notes about their shared passion for cricket.

Siayami played cricket at school level for Maharashtra and qualified for national team selection but opted for the state badminton championships instead. She is also a fan of sprinting, swimming and mountaineering.

Speaking of the same, Siayami said, “Angad was my first friend in the movie world. I’ve known him for over a decade when I was modeling. I befriended him because I wanted someone to play cricket with in Bombay. It’s crazy that the first time we share a screen is for a sports film.

She mentioned, “We are both fitness enthusiasts. As we both have a sports background, discussing sports with him is a different joy. I think he’s a very talented actor and I’m really glad we got to work together on ‘Ghoomer’.”

“Ghoomer”, whose release date has not yet been set, is about a sports prodigy and also stars Abhishek Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in key roles. The film is currently in post-production, is co-written by Balki, along with Rahul Sengupta and Rishi Virmani.

“Ghoomer” is inspired by the story of Karoly Takacs, the late Hungarian right-handed shooter who won two Olympic gold medals with his left hand after his other hand was badly injured.

Big B asks Twitter to give him back his blue tick; said, ‘Haath toh jor liye rahe hum’

Mumbai– Among those who lost their verification tick on Twitter, one was megastar Amitabh Bachchan who on Friday took to the microblogging website and said he had already joined the hands for getting the “neel kamal”.

Amitabh took to Twitter, where he wrote in Awadhi: “Ae twitter bhaiya! Where are you? Ab toh paisa bhi hai diye hum… toh ou jo neel kamal hot hai na… Hamaar naam ke aage ou toh waapas laga de bhaiyya. (Hello brother Twitter, listen to you. I paid the money. Can you now put the blue lotus back next to my name.)”

“Taaki log jaan jaayein ki hum hi hai Amitabh Bachchan. Haath toh jor liye rahe hum abka gorwa jode padi ka. (To let people know that I am Amitabh Bachchan. I have already crossed my hands in front of you. Now, do I cross my feet too?)”

Apart from Amitabh Bachchan, others who have lost their check mark include Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn, Yogi Adityanath, Arvind Kejriwal, Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma and Rahul Gandhi for name a little.(IANS)