Rachel McAdams is the best actress of all time





John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein’s “Game Night” is an ingeniously constructed comedy that has inexplicably been cast as a stereotypical lark. Working from an ingenious script attributed to Mark Perez, the film’s happy idea is that the participants in this sprawling game have no idea that their lives are constantly in danger. Jason Bateman and McAdams occupy the film’s central arc as a married couple who believe every near-death situation is a pre-planned gaffe. Bateman is wonderful as a distant husband, but McAdams throws herself into the role of Annie, a flighty delight who at one point finds herself using a loaded gun as an ersatz microphone while singing Third Eye Blind’s “Semi-Charmed Life.” The script calls for her to be unflappable and she delivers with aplomb at every turn. When she’s forced to extract a bullet from Bateman’s arm, only to find it’s out, her excited reaction is bliss. She can’t help but say it’s a game, even though it clearly isn’t. This is gloriously punctuated as she watches her would-be tormentor get sucked into a jet engine. “Oh no, he’s dead,” is a line reading for the ages. Rachel McAdams is the semi-reincarnation of Carole Lombard. She delights in silliness, but watch her in the second season of “True Detective,” and you have a tragic, slow-burning alcoholic. She can do anything. Give McAdams space and let her cook. The best is yet to come. Her next feature film, the highly anticipated adaptation of Judy Blume’s “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret,” will hit theaters on April 28, 2023.

