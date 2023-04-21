Embiid was lucky | Daily Sport Bulletin

They say Game 3 of an NBA playoff is when the whole mess comes crashing down. Well, ok, maybe that’s just me saying this, but it definitely happened in the Sixers/Nets series.

The game was chippy from tipoff and got more heated from there. Joel Embiid earned a flagrant foul that could have gotten him sent off, and James Harden was actually thrown out.

These two are the Sixers’ leaders this season, and their experiences have reflected the risk versus reward of retaliation. Embiid was lucky to get away with his kick. Harden didn’t, even for what seemed like a lesser foul with his push. David Murphy takes stock of the big center’s actions and gauges the Embiids’ response.

discovering birds with Jeff McLaneEp 5: Whats in a Draft Bust?

Getting drafted in the first round is the dream scenario for just about any aspiring football player, but for former Philadelphia Eagle Marcus Smith, it was a total nightmare.

On Episode 5 of UnCovering the Birds, the Philadelphia Inquirer Eagles beat reporter Jeff McLane who explores the Smiths’ story. Including the hellish professional and personal consequences of being a first-round pick that brought him one step closer to a potentially deadly crossroads.

James Harden was in the midst of his best game yet in the 76ers’ NBA first-round playoff series against the Brooklyn Nets. He had 21 points, five rebounds and four assists as the clock ran out in the third quarter. Then he extended his left arm and Nets Royce O’Neale collapsed to the ground, claiming he had been hit in the groin. Harden was sent off after receiving a 2 flagrant foul. He later professed his innocence, explaining that he was not a dirty player and saying the call was unacceptable.

Throughout the game’s struggles, Tyrese Maxey persisted, Joel Embiid limped off with a back problem and a foot injury, and the Sixers ultimately prevailed.

Following: The Sixers will look for a sweep on Saturday against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center (1 p.m., TNT, NBCSP).

In less than a week, the Eagles should be on the clock with the 10th overall pick in the NFL Draft.

On Thursday, general manager Howie Roseman and head coach Nick Sirianni met with reporters to discuss the draft and several other matters surrounding the team. Josh Tolentino was at the NovaCare complex to hear what the pair had to say about Jalen Hurts’ new extension, Texas running back Bijan Robinson, and more.

The Eagles also made a few coaching moves on Thursday, the most significant being the addition of former Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia as a senior defensive assistant. We don’t think Darius Slay will be too excited about this one…

Jalen Hurts recently became the highest-paid player in NFL history, a deal brokered by his breakthrough agent, Nicole Lynn.

But who is she?

Two of his other clients, Titans defensive quality control coach and Philadelphia native Lori Locust and Commanders assistant running backs coach Jennifer King, who made history in their own right, shed some light. on Lynn. They cite his authenticity and attention to detail as defining traits in his dealings with clients and NFL executives.

Bryce Harper played catch at 60 feet on Thursday. It was the first time since last summer that he had thrown a ball overhand. And now, for the first time, Phillies officials though, manager Rob Thomson, are at least signaling that Harper could be back long before the All-Star break schedule they outlined after the sluggers’ surgery on November 23. Harper is expected to have a checkup with prominent orthopedic surgeon Neal ElAttrache around May 1, according to Thomson. ElAttrache, who performed the Harpers surgery, is based in Los Angeles. The Phillies, conveniently, play at Dodger Stadium May 1-3. If we get the doctor’s clearance, we’ll see when he can start DHing, Thomson said. But it shouldn’t be too far after that.

Bryson Stott makes it to first place like he always has, he’s in no rush.

The Colorado Rockies came into the game on an eight-game skid, but they held the Phillies to just six hits in Thursday’s shutout.

Following: The Phillies continue their series against Colorado at 7:05 p.m. Friday (NBCSP). Aaron Nola (1-2, 5.91) will start against Rockies right-hander Noah Davis (0-0, 0.00).

Once upon a time, in 2001, Jim Curtin was an enthusiastic young Villanova graduate entering MLS as a rookie. Bob Bradley was his coach with the Chicago Fire. Curtin was a good student as a player and now a coach. Now the two meet as peers when the Union take on Toronto FC.

Calling the game will be one of the Union’s most colorful former players, Carlos Ruiz, known as El Pescadito to anyone who appreciates the art of the flop.

Finally, here’s what some Phillys World Cup bid officials think of the U.S. and Mexican federations raising their hands to host together in 2027.

Following: The Union takes on Toronto FC on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at Subaru Park (AppleTV, MLS Season Pass)

Flyers prospect Emil Andrae is just 5-foot-9, but that doesn’t quite represent the type of player he is on the ice.

He plays like he’s 6ft 2in, Andraes’ agent Micke Rosell said of seeing him as a 5ft 5in 15-year-old for the first time. Because he threw his body in there.

This aggressiveness comes from Andraes’ childhood, when he and his brother, Carl, fought almost everything. Olivia Reiner features one of the Flyers’ top defensive prospects and found out how Andrae has been adjusting to life in North America since joining the Lehigh Valley Phantoms last month.

It’s not all good news on the prospect side, as fellow Phantoms defenseman Egor Zamula will miss the remainder of the AHL playoffs after undergoing shoulder surgery.

