Jamie Foxx better as Martin Lawrence provides update on actors’ health after medical complication





After actor Jamie Foxx suffered a “medical complication” last week, more and more famous friends are sending him their best wishes for his recovery. At Martin Lawrence’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony, the “Bad Boys” actor sent his thoughts and prayers to Foxx, 55, who remains hospitalized. “Well, I heard he’s getting better. My prayers go out for him every night and I just wish him the best, one of the best we’ve had in Hollywood. Not just one of the best artists, but a good person,” Lawrence said. during an interview with Extra. Other stars, including Tracy Morgan and Steve Harvey, also wished their dear friend Foxx a speedy recovery. JAMIE FOXX REMAINS HOSPITALIZED AFTER MEDICAL COMPLICATION IN ATLANTA: REPORT “I love Jamie. Jamie is a good friend of mine…my prayers go up for Jamie,” Morgan told Entertainment Tonight at the Hollywood event. “He’s strong, he’s a fighter, he’s going to get through this and he’s fine. He’s going to be stronger and better than ever.” TV host Harvey said he was shocked to learn that Foxx had been hospitalized and was extremely surprised at his condition. “I don’t even really know what happened man. I was just dumbfounded because Jamie is in good shape.” “This guy, he’s not doing anything, man. This guy is in good shape, so I was really worried, man,” Harvey noted. “So hopefully everything will be fine. I’m pretty sure it will.” On Monday, sources revealed Foxx was still receiving treatment at a Georgia hospital, where he was filming the movie “Back in Action.” The source told People magazine that Foxx is “running tests.” JAMIE FOXX SUFFERS A “MEDICAL COMPLICATION”, SAYS HIS DAUGHTER CORINNE: “HE IS ALREADY ON THE ROAD TO RECOVERY” It is now reported that Foxx is on the road to recovery. A rep for the actor did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment. A statement made earlier by the Foxx family conveyed similar sentiments. Corinne, Foxx’s daughter29, took to her social media to share a statement from the Foxx family. “Fortunately, with quick action and great care, he is already on the road to recovery,” the post read. CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER “We know how much he is loved and appreciate your prayers. The family is asking for privacy during this time,” the family concluded. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP Foxx shares Corinne with her ex Connie Kline. He also shares daughter Annalize Bishop, 14, with ex Kristin Grannis. Caroline Thayer of Fox News Digital contributed to this report.

