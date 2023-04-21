Martin Lawrence receives a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame





Martin Lawrence’s place among the stars was officially immortalized on a Hollywood monument, and several of his famous friends were there to support him. The legendary comedian was honored with his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday, with remarks from fellow comedians Steve Harvey and Tracy Morgan, and actresses/collaborators Lynn Whitfield and Tichina Arnold. HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 20: (L-R) Tracy Morgan, Tichina Arnold, Martin Lawrence, Lynn Whitfield and Steve Harvey attend the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony for Martin Lawrence on April 20, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) While accepting his honor, the Bad Boys The franchise star was sure to thank the many women who impacted his life and kept him motivated in his career. The article continues after the video. “As I stand here very kind and humble, I would like to pay tribute to my mother whose continued guidance from above shaped me into the man I am today,” Lawrence said during his speech. of acceptance. She instilled in me the importance of being true to myself, and in doing so, I was able to make so many people laugh. “Thank you to my three beautiful daughters, Jasmine, Iyanna and Amara,” he continued. “You three are part of the greatest gift that has ever been given to me. I love you all very much.” Actor Martin Lawrence stands on his newly unveiled Hollywood Walk of Fame Star during a ceremony on April 20, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN/AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images) Special thanks to the cast of Martinhis family and friends, and generations of fans, he gave advice before leaving the podium. “If I could pass on one thing to those who come after me, it would be to get on the bus of your dreams with confidence, grace and humility, and drive it until the wheels fall off. Leave the skeptics RunTellDat. Lawrence’s star, the 2,753rd on the Walk of Fame, is located at 6617 Hollywood Boulevard.

