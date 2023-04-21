VIZIO’s Spring Showcase Offers Free and Exclusive Entertainment for WatchFree+ | Region





IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–April 21, 2023– VIZIO (NYSE: VZIO) kicks off the season with Spring Showcase, a curated collection of shows on WatchFree+, the 2nd most-watched free ad-supported streaming service on VIZIO. Spring Showcase, featured on the home screen and throughout the WatchFree+ app, offers the best mix of new and nostalgic entertainment with new exclusives such as Drag Race Down Under, Samuel L Jackson: Did I Stutter? And Prince Harry: To be the replacement. These excluded This press release is multimedia. See the full version here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230421005131/en/ VIZIO’s Spring Showcase Offers Free, Exclusive Entertainment for WatchFree+ (Graphic: Business Wire) Building on the success of the WatchFree+ celebration, Fall Fest, VIZIO’s first dedicated WatchFree+ event, Spring Showcase presents the perfect place to surf, discover and enjoy the best entertainment on VIZIO Smart TVs. We’re excited to bring WatchFree+ audiences another slate of fresh and exclusive programming during Spring Showcase,” said Katherine Pond, Group Vice President, Platform Content and Partnerships at VIZIO. Thanks to our extensive network of content partners and our data-driven approach to programming, this curated collection offers something for everyone and is sure to be a hit with fans of all ages. Check out VIZIO exclusives: Watch new and exciting titles and get the VIP treatment with these WatchFree+ on-demand exclusives: Samuel L Jackson: Did I stutter? – with an unparalleled work ethic and a filmography numbering over 150 films, it’s hard to doubt Samuel L. Jackson’s status as one of the most important figures in film history. Follow the legend of the famous actor as he continues to capture the hearts of fans around the world.

Prince Harry: being the replacement – if the Palace thought 2023 would be a calmer year after the drama and tragedy of 2022, then the release of Prince Harry Spare’s autobiography has pretty much destroyed all hope. Although Harry and Meghan fled the royal family for the second chance at the privacy they always wanted, the world refused to let them go quietly.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Down – bow as empress of drag, RuPaul, crowns Down Unders First Drag Superstar. Show off with 10 glam queens from Australia and New Zealand as they showcase their fashion, dancing, singing and acting skills for a chance to win the title.

Kevin Harts cold as balls – dive into season six of LOL! Networks cold as balls, hosted by Kevin Hart where he challenges world-class athletes such as NFL’s Tyreek Hill and DK Metcalf, WWE’s Sasha Banks, Olympic Gold Medalist Snowboarder Shaun White and many more to survive a hard-hitting and outrageous interview then that he is submerged in an ice cold bath. cold as balls is brought to you by Harts global entertainment company, Hartbeat. Trending favorites: Take action with the best in DIY and home improvement inspiration at VIZIO House (channel 501). Accommodation is a free channel dedicated to DIY and home improvement. Now, with the addition of over 200 hours of programming from the original unscripted series and specials from mike holmes, home improvement pioneer. Content includes seasons of Holmes & Houses, Holmes does it right, Holmes in New Orleans And Holmes on houses. Binge Single Series Channels: Put your feet up to watch a marathon of binge favorites including Project Runway and Family Feud. Project track (channel 324 and on demand) – this channel presents seasons 6 to 16 of Project track and the first seven seasons of Project Runway All Stars. Watch budding fashion designers compete for a chance to break into the industry in this reality competition. Each week, a designer is eliminated from the competition after exhibiting their work in front of a jury.

Family Quarrel Classic (channel 315) – features timeless episodes of the beloved game show, hosted by icons Richard Dawson and Ray Combs. VIZIO’s Spring Showcase also has something for the kids! Discover free channels dedicated to the great classics like strawberry shortcake (channel 903) bob the builder (channel 902) and the teletubbies (channel 904) . WatchFree+ is the perfect destination for viewers who want to enjoy high-quality content without breaking the bank. With hundreds of channels and thousands of popular TV shows and movies on demand, there’s something for everyone on WatchFree+. To access the Spring Showcase and start enjoying free entertainment, simply click on the WatchFree+ banner on your VIZIO home screen, grab a snack, and get ready to experience the best entertainment of the season. VIZIO also has the best deals on smart TVs and soundbars, visit the VIZIO offers page for products designed for every lifestyle. Enhance your home entertainment experience with advanced technology and immersive entertainment options from VIZIO. About VIZIO Founded and based in Orange County, California, our mission at VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE: VZIO) is to deliver immersive entertainment and compelling lifestyle enhancements that make our products the center of the connected home. We’re driving the future of TVs with our industry-leading integrated smart TV platform and powerful operating system. We also offer a portfolio of innovative soundbars that provide consumers with a superior audio experience. Our platform gives content providers more ways to distribute their content and advertisers more tools to connect with the right audience. For more information, visit VIZIO.com and follow VIZIO on Facebook, TwitterAnd instagram. Show source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230421005131/en/ CONTACT: Press contact for VIZIO Melissa Hourigan Cloth media 720-608-1919 [email protected] KEYWORD: CALIFORNIA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ENTERTAINMENT TECHNOLOGY TV & RADIO SOFTWARE HARDWARE INTERNET SOURCE: VIZIO Holding Corp. Copyright BusinessWire 2023. PUBLISHED: 04/21/2023 09:00 / DISK: 04/21/2023 09:02 http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230421005131/en

Copyright BusinessWire 2023.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.eagletribune.com/region/vizio-s-spring-showcase-delivers-free-exclusive-entertainment-for-watchfree/article_ecb6de60-4d13-5725-951a-1fb83f47714a.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos