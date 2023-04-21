Scarlet Witch Actress Elizabeth Olsen Explains Why WandaVision Was So Risky





Elizabeth Olsen explains why she thought Wanda Vision was so risky. Olsen gained huge popularity thanks to her captivating performance as Wanda Maximoff in Marvel Studios’ first Disney+ series, Wanda Vision. After her star turn on the show, Olsen’s Scarlet Witch became director Sam Raimi’s main villain. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madnessin the extension of the arc which Wanda Vision had established for the character. While the series was a big hit, Olsen had doubts about how the series would be received. On The Late Show with Stephen ColbertOlsen revealed that she and co-star Paul Bettany feared how much Wanda Vision would be received due to the unusual nature of the series. According to Olson, Wanda VisionThe sitcom’s theme seemed risky compared to The Falcon and the Winter SoldierThe Adventures of Globetrotting Superheroes, with the two shows filming around the same time. While Olsen notes that she and Bettany loved starring in Wanda VisionIn the sitcom sandbox, the Vision actor often joked about the show, calling it “the forgotten cousin of the Marvel universe.” Check out the full quote below: “We just felt, Paul [Bettany] kept calling us the forgotten cousin of the Marvel Universe. He just felt like we were an annoying cousin that people were throwing around. I think Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan were traveling all over the world and blowing things up, and Paul and I were just doing a sitcom acting in a corner… We loved what we were doing and had so much fun doing it, but we really felt like it was okay, it could ruin us all. But I feel like that’s what amuses me the most, when you feel like you can fail at any time.” Related: All Sitcom WandaVision Copies (& When They’re Set)

Where Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch Could Appear Next In The MCU Although Olsen claims there are no plans for Scarlet Witch in the MCU, the character’s popularity after-Wanda Vision makes it clear that Wanda will return. There are possible plans for Scarlet Witch’s reintroduction, some more obvious than others. Given Wanda’s knowledge of the multiverse, her return could be tied to defeating Kang the Conqueror and the evil Kang Council. Wanda could appear in one or both of the next two avengers movies – The Kang Dynasty And Secret Wars – compensating for his killing spree by saving the multiverse from Kang. A sprawling multiverse adventure would make sense for Wanda’s triumphant return, but a more personal story in the vein of Wanda Vision, which made Scarlet Witch a household name in the MCU, could also be just as effective, if not more so. Such a series would be Agatha: Chaos Covenwhich is not only centered on Wanda VisionWanda’s main villain – whom Wanda trapped and cast a spell on – but is also said to feature the reincarnation of one of her sons, Wiccan. Wanda appearing in the series could continue her arc in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madnesswith her finally reunited with one of her sons. Beyond these projects, there are other possibilities. THE vision quest The series could offer the reunion of lovers Wanda and Vision, with the Scarlet Witch perhaps coming back to life in the series in a poetic way, as she would be going through essentially the same situation as White Vision. Other possible plans for Scarlet Witch’s MCU return include an unannounced but expected doctor strange 3as well as a Scarlet Witch solo movie, which would only be possible due to the success of Disney+ Wanda Vision. Source: The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Key Release Dates

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://screenrant.com/elizabeth-olsen-scarlet-witch-wandavision-risks/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos