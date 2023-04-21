Alyssa Milano Leads Hollywood To Complain About Twitter’s Blue Check Mark Removal

Left-leaning actress Alyssa Milano has become one of the first celebrities to complain about losing her coveted blue tick on Twitter and threatened with legal action.

In a tweet on Thursday, Milano complained that she could be impersonated and wondered if without her badge she would have grounds to sue Twitter owner Elon Musk and Twitter for “defamation or identity theft or fraud”.

It happened when liberal actress Bette Midler took to Twitter to call Musk a “worm” over his decision to retire his badge. “After all these years and thousands of free tweets and content, this worm has the nerve to decertify me!” she wrote.

Blue checkmarks were once given to users whose identity had been verified by Twitter and were widely seen as a symbol of importance and high status.

After Musk acquired the platform, he pledged to overhaul that system, which he said was unfair, offering the blue check to any user willing to pay $8 a month for “Twitter Blue “.

Taybor Pepper, long snapper for the San Francisco 49ers, also joined in the Musk-bashing.

He tweeted: ‘This little female dog @elonmusk finally did it, he took my tick off. I will never pay for this shitty rig by the way. #BelugaWhaleLookinAss.’

Pepper has since set her account to private.

Musk claimed the old blue tick system was undemocratic – with some members of the big and the good clearly angry at the removal of the status symbol.

They will also be less visible in some timelines without the blue tick, especially the new “for you” feed which offers suggested accounts to follow.

Musk fans celebrated the move as a positive step towards democratizing the platform, but many complained that without verification, imitation could become commonplace.

In fact, checks were introduced over a decade ago after the platform was sued by the manager of the St. Louis Cardinals baseball team, who claimed an unauthorized page used his name to shed light on drunk driving.

Milano has been adamant that she won’t pay for Twitter’s premium feature and currently has no checkmarks on her profile to verify her identity.

“So by revoking my blue tick because I wouldn’t pay arbitrary fees, someone can just be me and say a bunch of bullshit. Does that mean Twitter is liable for defamation, impersonation of identity or fraud?” she wrote.

In her profile bio, she wrote in all caps: ‘DO NOT PAY FOR A BLUE TICK!’

A number of other well-followed people said they wouldn’t follow Musk’s Twitter Blue. Most notably, that includes NBA star LeBron James and author Steven King.

Musk responded by updating their profiles to Twitter Blue regardless.

THURSDAY, The edge reported that a Twitter employee wrote to James offering “a free subscription to Twitter Blue for your account, @kingjames, on behalf of Elon Musk.”

Similarly, King tweeted, “My Twitter account says I follow Twitter Blue. I do not have.

Musk replied, “You’re welcome namaste” and posted a tweet of his own saying, “I pay for a few personally.

However, not all celebrities lamented Musk’s decision.

Superman actor Dean Cain took issue with a tweet from ultra-left US Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez who said losing checkmarks could lead to “major potential damage”.

The lawmaker, one of the most popular politicians on Twitter, with 13.4 million followers, claimed it could sow mistrust about real government agencies – and lead people to ignore urgent disaster advice natural.

Cain simply answered “$8.00”, referring to the relatively low cost of a tick.

Comedian Ricky Gervais also appeared to aim for anger, tweeting: ‘My blue tick is gone. I don’t know if I’m ready or not.