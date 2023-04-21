Entertainment
Alyssa Milano Leads Hollywood To Complain About Twitter’s Blue Check Mark Removal
Left-leaning actress Alyssa Milano has become one of the first celebrities to complain about losing her coveted blue tick on Twitter and threatened with legal action.
In a tweet on Thursday, Milano complained that she could be impersonated and wondered if without her badge she would have grounds to sue Twitter owner Elon Musk and Twitter for “defamation or identity theft or fraud”.
It happened when liberal actress Bette Midler took to Twitter to call Musk a “worm” over his decision to retire his badge. “After all these years and thousands of free tweets and content, this worm has the nerve to decertify me!” she wrote.
Blue checkmarks were once given to users whose identity had been verified by Twitter and were widely seen as a symbol of importance and high status.
After Musk acquired the platform, he pledged to overhaul that system, which he said was unfair, offering the blue check to any user willing to pay $8 a month for “Twitter Blue “.
Alyssa Milano (pictured) complained she could be impersonated and wondered if without her verification badge she would have grounds to sue Musk and Twitter
Milano took to Twitter to ask if she could sue Musk and Twitter for ‘defamation or identity theft or fraud’
Bette Midler (pictured) called Musk a worm on Twitter and said she’s been offering free content to the platform for years
“After all these years and thousands of free tweets and content, this worm has the nerve to decertify me!” Midler wrote on Thursday
Taybor Pepper, long snapper for the San Francisco 49ers, also joined in the Musk-bashing.
He tweeted: ‘This little female dog @elonmusk finally did it, he took my tick off. I will never pay for this shitty rig by the way. #BelugaWhaleLookinAss.’
Pepper has since set her account to private.
Musk claimed the old blue tick system was undemocratic – with some members of the big and the good clearly angry at the removal of the status symbol.
They will also be less visible in some timelines without the blue tick, especially the new “for you” feed which offers suggested accounts to follow.
NFL long snapper Taybor Pepper lashed out at Elon Musk, calling him a ‘#BelugaWhaleLookinAss’
Musk fans celebrated the move as a positive step towards democratizing the platform, but many complained that without verification, imitation could become commonplace.
In fact, checks were introduced over a decade ago after the platform was sued by the manager of the St. Louis Cardinals baseball team, who claimed an unauthorized page used his name to shed light on drunk driving.
Milano has been adamant that she won’t pay for Twitter’s premium feature and currently has no checkmarks on her profile to verify her identity.
“So by revoking my blue tick because I wouldn’t pay arbitrary fees, someone can just be me and say a bunch of bullshit. Does that mean Twitter is liable for defamation, impersonation of identity or fraud?” she wrote.
In her profile bio, she wrote in all caps: ‘DO NOT PAY FOR A BLUE TICK!’
A number of other well-followed people said they wouldn’t follow Musk’s Twitter Blue. Most notably, that includes NBA star LeBron James and author Steven King.
Musk responded by updating their profiles to Twitter Blue regardless.
THURSDAY, The edge reported that a Twitter employee wrote to James offering “a free subscription to Twitter Blue for your account, @kingjames, on behalf of Elon Musk.”
Similarly, King tweeted, “My Twitter account says I follow Twitter Blue. I do not have.
Musk replied, “You’re welcome namaste” and posted a tweet of his own saying, “I pay for a few personally.
However, not all celebrities lamented Musk’s decision.
Superman actor Dean Cain took issue with a tweet from ultra-left US Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez who said losing checkmarks could lead to “major potential damage”.
The lawmaker, one of the most popular politicians on Twitter, with 13.4 million followers, claimed it could sow mistrust about real government agencies – and lead people to ignore urgent disaster advice natural.
Cain simply answered “$8.00”, referring to the relatively low cost of a tick.
Comedian Ricky Gervais also appeared to aim for anger, tweeting: ‘My blue tick is gone. I don’t know if I’m ready or not.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11999675/Alyssa-Milano-leads-Hollywood-whining-removal-Twitter-blue-check-mark.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Judge Seals Billionaire Funding Filings Carroll Lawsuit Vs Trump
- Alyssa Milano Leads Hollywood To Complain About Twitter’s Blue Check Mark Removal
- College football spring games 2023: Deion Sanders’ debut in Colorado, Alabama QB battle headline on Saturday
- Kate Middleton strikes again with another High Street dress
- New study shows promise of test for early detection of Parkinson’s disease
- A moderate earthquake strikes the northern Maluku Sea, Indonesia
- Scarlet Witch Actress Elizabeth Olsen Explains Why WandaVision Was So Risky
- Three Agencies Outline Strategies to Accelerate Innovation in Clean Energy Technologies in New Report
- Erdoan launches Black Sea gas deliveries ahead of elections
- Ethnic Chandelier Earrings, Pakistani Indian Peacock Kundan Moti Jewelry, Bollywood Jhumka, Chandbali Earrings, Bahubali Jhumkas, Jumkha Jewelry, Jhumki Earrings, Bollywood
- Furniture Cricket Box Closing After 47 Years | Local news
- SHEIN X Art Meets Fashion Contest Winners