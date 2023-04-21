Entertainment
Spamalot aims to find the Holy Grail with an irreverent musical interpretation
Perhaps Spamalot’s true grail was the laughs along the way.
HOOLIGAN Theater Company’s rendition of the satirical musical takes to the main stage at the Freud Playhouse from Friday. Written by Eric Idle, with music and lyrics by Idle and John Du Prez, the musical adapts the classic 1975 comedy film “Monty Python and the Holy Grail” into a patchwork compilation of episodic sketches. The irreverent parody of medieval Arthurian tales follows King Arthur and his Knights of the Round Table on their quest for the Holy Grail.
It’s two hours of pure chaos and joy, said Ben Robinow, the director of productions. It really only has one goal, which is to entertain in the purest form.
The fourth-year anthropology student added that aside from entertainment, the main message of Spamalots is the quest to find purpose, mirroring the HOOLIGAN winter repertoire theme of Finding Our Grail. Carolynn Rui, a sophomore psychology student who plays the Lady of the Lake, said that although the theme sounds cheesy, audiences can take the lesson to live lightly and pursue their passions.
While the unlimited sketch format gives each character a chance to shine, prop designer Katsya Kennedy said she was challenged by the sheer number of props used by the production. The third-year anthropology student said that due to the limited budget of the student-run theater company, she borrowed props from Cerritos College and Servite High School while creating props from scratch. Some of his favorite accomplishments included crafting cocktail trays filled with spray-painted foam spam boxes and elaborate Camelot shields, as well as quests for an inflatable cow, Kennedy said.
We ended up finding this truly haunted cow on Amazon, Kennedy said. She kind of became a mascot, at least for me, on the show. We call her Bessie.
Spamalot subverts typical musical theater conventions by emphasizing dialogue over vocals with the sketch comedy style, Robinow said. Brimming with irreverence, Monty Python revolutionized the typical joke setup and punchline format, instead pushing for more with no concrete end, he added.
Robinow said the show parodies and alludes to countless staples of the musical genre, from songs to character archetypes, which are summed up by The Song That Goes Like This. Highlighting the campy vocal acrobatics, Robinow said the melodramatic rock ballad mimics The Phantom of the Opera, with an increasingly high-pitched vocal sequence. The lyrics of The Song That Goes Like This play up the show’s self-mocking nature with characters voicing their grievances about its excessive tonal shifts and endless length, he said.
To capture references in the characterization, Rui said Robinow asked him to study video footage of famous Broadway divas such as Patti LuPone, Liza Minnelli and Bernadette Peters, as well as write hypothetical theater biographies for himself. dive into his character. Rui said the hardest part of the role was commanding a wide range of vocal styles such as jazz, which she had never sung before.
As the only central female character in the musical, the Lady of the Lake is featured bestowing on Arthur chivalry and delights in the spotlight, Rui said. The culmination of her character arc is Divas Lament (What Ever Happened To My Part?). Rui added that part of the fun of playing this larger-than-life character is that no acting or singing choice is too small.
“She’s (the Lady of the Lake) the only character on the show who knows it’s a show and doesn’t take it as seriously as everyone else,” Rui said. “It definitely defines a lot of her character. She’s just in it to be on stage and performing and having all the attention on her, so I would definitely say she’s a diva.
With the prominence of nostalgia in production, Robinow said the evolving nature of comedy presents a barrier. Essentially, the comedy is inspired by a 1975 film adapted into a play in the 2000s, so the production took on the challenge of translating it in 2023, he said. The key was getting full commitment from the cast and finding the comedy within themselves, which Robinow says translates into audience enjoyment.
Kennedy said she hopes, above all, that audiences allow themselves to laugh and partake in the silly setting that is Spamalot “while enjoying its specific brand of theatrical comedy. Amid struggling theaters more than ever before the pandemic, Robinow said he wanted the show to remind people why theater is important.
Theater is really struggling as an industry, which makes me very sad, but it makes a lot of sense, Robinow said. I hope Spamalot helps people see, Oh, that’s why theater exists. That’s why we do this. This is why such a troublesome art form, in many ways in that it constantly requires a lot of work, persists and why it is important.
