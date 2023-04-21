Drake Bell’s wife files for divorce, a week after actor was briefly reported missing in Florida





Drake Bell and Janet Von Schmeling are officially separating. The actor’s wife has filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split, according to the petition obtained by NBC News on April 20. The news comes a week after Bell was briefly missing and discovery by the Daytona Beach Police Department on April 13. The couple share a son together. According to the petition, Von Schmeling seeks legal and physical custody of their children, with Bell being awarded visitation rights. She is also asking for child support. Just a week earlier, the Daytona Beach Police Department reported the former Drake & Josh star missing and in danger. In a Facebook post, they shared his last known location and the car he may have been traveling in. However, a few hours later, the police department updated their post confirming that they were in contact with the actor and that he was safe. Later that day, the former Nickelodeon star looked into his disappearance in a since-deleted tweet. You leave your phone in the car and don’t answer it overnight and that? he tweeted. In 2021, Bell revealed on Twitter that he and Von Schmeling had been married for nearly three years. He also confirmed that they have a wonderful son. In Von Schmelings’ divorce petition, she says they were married for three years and six months. Over the years, Bell has posted photos of his wife and son on his Instagram. The actor would show family outings, including one Disneyland Adventure in May 2022. Share photos of a family photo session in June 2022, he wrote, La vie est belle. Meanwhile, as news of her divorce made headlines, Bell opened up about dealing with mental health issues and online criticism. “It’s truly mind-blowing how mean people here are to people who are clearly struggling with mental health issues. It’s unreal how cruel you all can be,” he said. tweeted April 20. He followed the tweet by add, There’s literally obviously no reason to keep doing this!! Everything I receive is attacked. I hope you like the new song I released, it’s literally all I have left in me. Over the years, the actor has faced legal issues. In 2021, Bell pleaded guilty to one charge of attempted child endangerment and one misdemeanor charge of disseminating material harmful to minors, per BNC News. He was sentenced to two years probation in July 2021. This article was originally published on TODAY.com

