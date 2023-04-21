Kevin Sussman marries Addie Hall | Entertainment





Kevin Sussman married his fiancée Addie Hall. ‘The Big Bang Theory’ star married Addie last weekend (15-16.04.23) a year after the couple got engaged and he shared the happy news with fans by posting a photo of the couple during of their big day and writing, “Did I mention I got married this weekend?” Friends and fans flocked to comment on the news with Sussman – who played comic book store owner Stuart Bloom in the hit comedy – receiving a special note from his former co-star Kunal Nayyar, who wrote: “Oh my gaaaawwwwwd! I love you bro.” Sussman, 52, was previously married to Alessandra Young, but they separated in 2012 and divorced in 2018 after a six-year separation. He then struck up a romantic relationship with actress Whitney Rice before later finding love with Addie. They confirmed their romance when they went Instagram official in 2020. Two years later, the actor confirmed he popped the question in March 2022 by sharing a photo of the couple posing together at a restaurant with Addie showing off a massive diamond ring on her left hand. He captioned the snap: “People, she said yes!” Kevin is best known for playing Stuart, the unlucky love interest in ‘The Big Bang Theory,’ and he previously talked about how the comic book store owner got his own happy ending when he landed a girlfriend called Denise last year. show season. However, the actor regrets not being able to find out what happened to the couple. During a panel appearance, he explained: “I don’t think the writers knew until the final season that it would be the final season. My character had just had a girlfriend, so I was thrilled to see what would happen with this scenario.”

