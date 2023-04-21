The Asian Art Museum dazzles with a “Bollywood” exhibition full of surprises

It’s hard to think of other religious traditions in the world where the gods dance so much, observes Forrest McGill, co-curator of a new exhibition at the Asian Art Museum that explores the roots of performance in South and South Asia. -East.

“Beyond Bollywood: 2,000 Years of Dance in Art,” an expansive show filling the museum’s 8,500-square-foot pavilion, features a broad but well-focused mix of 120 objects from five countries, borrowed from 29 museums and private collections. It is visible until July 10.

Beyond the paintings and sculptures, there are moving dancers at every turn – sights and sounds on shelves in each gallery. It’s a stunning way to bring age-old movement to contemporary living.

The exhibition pavilion, which opened in 2021, also allows performance videos to fill entire gallery walls, sometimes three walls at once.

While the show focuses beyond Bollywood – India’s Hollywood – it also emphasizes that dance, whether performed by visual artists or performed on stage, is much more than entertainment and always has been.

Beyond every graceful rustle or vigorous stomp, notes museum director Jay Xu, the stakes are quite high: personal pleasure and public fame, birth and death, global creation and destruction, gangs of gods and goddesses giving the pulse of the universe.

The exhibition follows a journey through six themes, each with a separate artwork and then additional works expanding the scope. The museum’s always ingenious installation means, in this case, that you can see a historic dance tradition in an ancient sculpture, then in a 19th-century painting, then in a video of a recent and contemporary performance.

It’s immersive, to use the current exhibition cliche, but also logically informative.

The galleries themselves are dimly lit, with spotlighted artwork and the videos, of course, clearly visible on the walls or shelves. With an added musical soundtrack and floating fabric panels, the experience feels like a dream at times.

Beyond Bollywood was produced in collaboration with the Cincinnati Art Museum, where the exhibition opened last November, with Ainsley M. Cameron as co-curator. The dramatic evocative spaces and immersive elements, as they are called, were created by curators and planners at the Museum of Asian Art.

The opening gallery, themed on Destruction and Creation, is dominated by Shiva Nataraja, the Lord of Dance, a dynamic copper-alloy figure from the Thanjavur district of India, dating from around 1125-1175. It’s a living image with an iconic pose, but as curator McGill points out, the images of Shiva (and those of other deities) in this exhibit were created for worship and not just for aesthetic effect.

The cross-cultural impact of these deities is also visible. Among the artwork is the cover of a 2010 Newsweek magazine with President Barack Obama, God of All Things, posed as a many-armed Shiva Nataraja. The exhibit catalog even depicts a can of Shiva IPA beer from Asheville, North Carolina; a brewery owner said it was meant to honor the power and strength of the gods.

The following Devotion gallery is dominated by the story of Krishna, an incarnation of the Hindu god Vishnu, living in a village, going to the forest to play his flute and attracting cowherds who rush to dance with him. A video gives a modern interpretation by dancers from Bangalore.

Subjugation, or the conquest of negative forces, is explored in a stunning variety of artworks, including an 18-inch-high Thai bronze, dating to 1050-1100, Dancing Hevajra surrounded by dancing yogins. In the same gallery is a magnificent armband of gold and topaz detailing Krishna surmounting the serpent Kaliya.

The Glorification section includes a surprisingly vivid stone carving of dancers and musicians entertaining a deity or nobleman, from the ancient kingdom of Angkor and dating from 1075-1125. Filling a nearby wall, a video capturing a performance by Cambodia’s Royal Ballet offers a similar fresh and colorful scene. reflected in a video of contemporary dancers in similar costumes.

The final display of the celebration is packed with wedding events as well as a video filling three walls of the gallery, depicting performers dancing through the back streets of Singapore. It’s an intriguing closer.

The exhibition will become even more immersive with live pop-up dance performances in the galleries on select Thursdays and Sundays during the run. These will also go beyond Bollywood, with artists from Indian, Balinese, Cambodian and jazz styles.

BEYOND BOLLYWOOD: 2000 YEARS OF DANCE IN ART’

Through: July 10

Or: Asian Art Museum, 200 Larkin St., San Francisco

Hours: 10am-8pm Thursday, 10am-5pm. Friday-Monday, closed Tuesday and Wednesday

Admission: $24 to $30; 415-581-3500, www.asianart.org