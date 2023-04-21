AIDS quilt panels on display in Hollywood on Saturday and Sunday





HOLLYWOOD, CA — Ten sections of the historic AIDS Memorial Quilt — each hand-sewn section bearing the names of residents who died from the disease — will be displayed this weekend and next at United Methodist Church in Hollywood to mark 35 years since the first panels were created during the dark days of the epidemic.

Each year, thousands of quilt panels are displayed across the United States and around the world. The signs that will be displayed in Hollywood reflect the names of church members and friends who have died of HIV/AIDS. The room where the panels were sewn will also be open to the public. There is no charge to visit the exhibition. The United Methodist Church in Hollywood holds a special place in the history of Los Angeles. Before there was an AIDS Project Los Angeles or Project Angel Food, or the life-saving drug AZT — when the LGBTQ community was sometimes shut out of places of worship — the Franklin Avenue congregation rose up to help the afflicted, according to Reverend Kathy Cooper Ledesma, senior pastor of the church.

In 1986, the first member of the congregation was diagnosed with HIV/AIDS. It started a domino effect as more church members fell ill, Ledesma said. The disease was generally misunderstood. As recently as 1993, the LGBTQ community was being denied services at hair salons and nail salons, teenager Ryan White was not allowed to go to school because of his diagnosis, and even churches closed their doors to LGBTQ people for fear of catching AIDS. .”

The United Methodist Church in Hollywood proclaimed everyone welcome by affixing two red ribbons to the sides of the building’s Gothic-style steeple. “We took care of each other, brought meals to people, held firesides,” the pastor said. “At that time, there was such a stigma. If you’re over 50, you understand — if you’re under 50, you don’t understand. People are living with HIV now, but back then there was no AZT. And there was

persecution of the homosexual community. It is important to remember history.”

Now under the direction of the National AIDS Memorial, the Quilt is considered the largest community art project in the world. It consists of 50,000 individually sewn panels with the names of more than 110,000 people who have died of AIDS. The sections of the quilt on display at the church this weekend and next consist of 80 hand-sewn panels, each honoring a life lost to AIDS. For each section of the quilt there are personal stories and photos sharing information about the people behind the names.

More information is available at www.hollywoodumc.org/red-ribbons-30. The quilt can be seen in its entirety at www.aidsmemorial.org/quilt. — City News Service

