Starting today, Twitter says all advertisers must get verified accounts

Starting today, Twitter says all advertisers must get verified accounts

 


Hey, TechCrunchers, happy Friday. I hope it’s your favorite time of day ’cause It came and I really love bringing you the news of the day written by the fabulous people we have the honor to call colleagues. If you were at TechCrunch Early Stage in Boston, we hope you had a great time. Haje came back from there, so it’s still me today. Let’s dig. Christina

TechCrunch’s top 3

Startups and VCs

  • Mimic real data: Singapore-based Betterdata took in $1.55m take a different approach to traditional data sharing methods by using synthetic data to protect real data, Katherine reports.

  • Drive to something new: Autotech Ventures ventures into new territories with a $230 million mobility fund which will add fintech and the circular economy to its investment strategy, writes Kirsten.

  • Take the plunge: Founders Pledge, a charity initiative in London, launched a venture capital arm called Pledge Ventures in this Mike writing is to create a new flywheel in philanthropy.

  • Listen to this: brian shares all the impressions of the first learning of the helmet startup Nura, which he reports was hired by Masimothe parent company of electric utility Denon.

Pitch Deck Teardown: $50 Million Series D Honeycombs Deck

Picture credits: Honeycomb (Opens in a new window)

Startups raising Series D rounds may have hundreds of employees, tens of millions of ARRs, and other evidence points that demonstrate they’ve reduced risk, but they still need pitch decks.

Honeycomb, who describes himself as a debugger for live production systems, shared his $50 million winning Series D pitch deck with TechCrunch:

  1. cover slide

  2. Data Summary Snapshot Slide

  3. problem slide

  4. Solution Slide

  5. Toboggan Competitive Landscape

  6. Product Category Overview Slide

  7. Part 1 of customer landscape slide (mostly redacted)

  8. Customer Landscape Slide Part 2 (mostly redacted)

  9. Market positioning slide

  10. Value Proposition Slide

  11. Product History/Timeline Slide

  12. Go-to-market interstitial slide

  13. GTM: landing and expansion approach slide

  14. GTM: Gaming Vertical Slide

  15. Moving Forward Interstitial Slide

  16. Team slide

  17. The Ask Slide

  18. Zipper closure

Two others from the TC+ team:

Big Tech inc.

