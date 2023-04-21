Entertainment
Starting today, Twitter says all advertisers must get verified accounts
Hey, TechCrunchers, happy Friday.
TechCrunch’s top 3
-
Here’s What Happens When The Blue Checkmarks Disappear: Do we have some Twitter news for you today. Twitter apparently now requires all advertisers to have a verified checkmark, Paul reports. You may recall yesterday that Twitter removed the old blue checkmarks, and taylor wrote on the the chaos that reigned thereafter. Another change that has occurred is that Twitter removed government-funded news labels after NPR and others fought, Amanda reports.
-
The bard has new skills: In response to user demand, Googles Bard AI chatbot can now help software developers with programming, including the ability to generate and debug code. Kirsten see you.
-
Put some energy into it: Helping European homeowners heat their older homes more energy-efficiently has given startups a way to show off their skills. Investors were so drawn to what startup Enter was doing with domestic energy ratings that they injected 19.4 million Series A capital into the company so it could expand in Germany and elsewhere, Mike reports.
Startups and VCs
-
Mimic real data: Singapore-based Betterdata took in $1.55m take a different approach to traditional data sharing methods by using synthetic data to protect real data, Katherine reports.
-
Drive to something new: Autotech Ventures ventures into new territories with a $230 million mobility fund which will add fintech and the circular economy to its investment strategy, writes Kirsten.
-
Take the plunge: Founders Pledge, a charity initiative in London, launched a venture capital arm called Pledge Ventures in this Mike writing is to create a new flywheel in philanthropy.
-
Listen to this: brian shares all the impressions of the first learning of the helmet startup Nura, which he reports was hired by Masimothe parent company of electric utility Denon.
Two others from the TC+ team:
Big Tech inc.
-
Lyft layoffs: VTC company Lyft has confirmed it is cutting its workforce by 1,200 as part of a restructuring aimed at better meeting the needs of users and drivers, Kirsten reports. The layoffs will affect the companies’ employees, of which there are about 4,000, because Lyft does not employ its drivers.
-
We learn something new every day: THE Linux Foundation launched a new organization to maintain TLA+, Kyle writing. If you make one, learn one new term a day, here’s your education for the day: TLA+ is a formal specification language, developed by computer scientist and mathematician Leslie Lamport, for designing, modeling, documenting, and verifying software programs.
-
hit that: Sarah reports that in an effort to find a faster resolution to its antitrust legal battle with Fortnite maker Epic Games, Match Group and state attorneys general, Google asks court to dismiss multiple claimsfive to be exact, that would seem essential to the plaintiffs’ ability to prove anti-competitive conduct.
-
Around the world, literally: THE The Internal Revenue Service sends four investigators around the world to fight cybercrime, Lawrence reports. Before leaving, just four? I will add that the IRS only had one before.
-
Denied: Meta was trying to get his content moderator case dismissed in Kenya, but now has to make do. A court ruled that Meta can be sued for alleged unlawful dismissal and blacklisting of moderators. Anne see you.
|
