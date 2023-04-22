Bollywood’s biggest fashion trend: how stealthy wealth is taking over the red carpet





Bollywood celebrities are known for their extravagant lifestyles and flamboyant fashion choices, but a new trend is emerging on the stealthy wealth of the red carpet. This trend is understated luxury, where stars are opting for subtle styles that say a lot without being too flashy. In this article, we will explore how this trend is taking over the red carpet in Bollywood. What is Stealth Wealth? Stealth Wealth is a term that refers to the concept of hiding one’s wealth by opting for understated luxury rather than flaunting it. It’s a trend that’s been around for a while, but has gained momentum in recent years, especially in the fashion world. The trend is to choose high-quality, well-made pieces that don’t have obvious branding or logos, instead of flashy items that scream luxury. It’s about prioritizing quality over quantity and investing in timeless pieces to wear season after season. Stealth Wealth on the Red Carpet For a long time, the red carpet has been a platform for Bollywood celebrities to showcase their most extravagant and flamboyant outfits. However, in recent years we have seen a move towards more understated styles. Celebrities are now opting for classic silhouettes, muted colors and minimalist designs. Deepika Padukone’s appearance at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival is one of the first examples of stealth wealth on the red carpet. She wore a simple emerald green one-shoulder cape dress with minimal makeup and accessories, and yet she stood out for all the right reasons. The dress was made by designer Brandon Maxwell, known for his classic and minimalist designs. Another example is Priyanka Chopra’s outfit at the 2018 Met Gala. She wore a dark burgundy velvet dress with a simple gold headpiece. The outfit was designed by Ralph Lauren, known for his classic American style. Chopra’s outfit was simple, elegant and sophisticated, and it stood out in a sea of ​​over-the-top designs. Stealth wealth has also made its way to Indian award shows. At the 2019 Filmfare Awards, Alia Bhatt wore a simple black Ralph and Russo dress. The dress had a classic silhouette and the dazzling embellishment gave it a statement look. The outfit was understated, but it looked chic and sophisticated. Another example is Sonam Kapoor’s outfit at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival. She wore a beige lehenga with a matching blouse and dupatta. The outfit was designed by Ralph and Russo, and it had intricate embroidery and beadwork. While the outfit was elaborate, it was still understated, and it had no obvious branding or logos. Why is Stealth Wealth trending? There are several reasons why stealth wealth is becoming a popular trend on the red carpet. One of the reasons is that people are increasingly aware of their impact on the environment. Fast fashion and overconsumption are major contributors to environmental degradation, and people are increasingly aware of the need to reduce their consumption and opt for more sustainable options. Investing in timeless, high-quality pieces is a more sustainable approach to fashion and aligns with the principles of Stealth Wealth. Another reason is that people are becoming more aware of their spending. The cost of living is rising and people are looking for ways to save money without sacrificing quality. Investing in high-quality pieces that can be worn multiple times is a more profitable approach to fashion and aligns with the principles of stealth wealth. Finally, there is a growing appreciation for classic and timeless styles. In a world where trends come and go quickly, classic styles are becoming more appealing. They are timeless, elegant and sophisticated and can be worn for years without going out of style. Stealth richness aligns with this appreciation for classic styles. Image sources: pinterest This post is part of #BlogchatterA2Z Challenge. Also Part of Blogchatters CauseAChatter Street Style: how to adopt the latest trends in street style Like that: As Loading…

